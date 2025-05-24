In a historic deep-sea expedition off the coast of San Diego, researchers have captured stunning, never-before-seen imagery of the U.S. Navy submarine USS F-1, which sank on December 17, 1917, following a fatal collision during a training exercise. The accident claimed the lives of 19 crew members, whose final resting place has now been thoroughly surveyed and documented using state-of-the-art underwater technology.

The high-resolution images of the World War I-era submarine were taken during a joint research expedition conducted from February 24 to March 4, 2025, by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and several interagency partners, including the U.S. Navy, the National Science Foundation (NSF), and the Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC).

Using advanced deep-sea imaging tools such as the human-occupied vehicle (HOV) Alvin and the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) Sentry, researchers successfully located the submarine more than 1,300 feet (400 meters) below the surface.

The mission also captured detailed imagery of a U.S. Navy Grumman TBF Avenger torpedo bomber that crashed nearby during a training flight in 1950.

“Advanced ocean technology and simple teamwork played a big part in delivering these new images,” said Bruce Strickrott, senior pilot of Alvin and manager of WHOI’s Alvin Group. “As a U.S. Navy veteran, it was a profound honor to visit the wreck of the F-1 with our ONR and NHHC colleagues aboard Alvin.”

Live Events



The discoveries were made during a scheduled training and engineering dive intended to test equipment and develop new deep-sea research techniques. Alongside the technology trials, the expedition served as a somber reminder of the risks faced by sailors past and present.“It was an incredibly exciting and humbling experience to visit these historically significant wrecks and to honor the sacrifice of these brave American Sailors,” said Brad Krueger, underwater archaeologist for the NHHC, who completed his first dive aboard Alvin to visit the F-1 site.

USS F-1 Tragedy

The USS F-1, originally conducting a 48-hour performance test, was lost when it collided with the USS F-3 in dense fog. Only three crew members survived. More than a century later, the wreck has been found lying intact on its starboard side, remarkably preserved by the deep-sea environment.

To honor the fallen, a remembrance ceremony was held aboard the research vessel Atlantis, where the names of the 19 lost sailors were read aloud, and a bell rang 19 times—once for each life lost.

“The Navy has a solemn responsibility to ensure the legacies of its lost Sailors are remembered,” said Krueger. “History and archaeology are all about people, and we felt it was important to read their names aloud.”

Advanced imaging tools, including multi-beam sonar and high-resolution cameras, enabled the creation of 3D photogrammetric models of the submarine and bomber wrecks. These reconstructions provide not only educational and historical value but also serve as crucial training assets for future oceanographic missions.

“We were careful and methodical in surveying these historical sites so that we could share these stunning images, while also maintaining the reverence these sites deserve,” said Anna Michel, NDSF chief scientist and co-lead of the expedition.

