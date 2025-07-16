



LISTEN: Federal law entitles patients to interpreters if they don’t have a strong grasp of English. KFF Health News correspondent Vanessa G. Sánchez appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on July 9 to explain why some Trump administration policies are leaving patients fearful to ask for language services.

Patients need to communicate clearly with their health care provider. But that’s getting more difficult for those in the U.S. who don’t speak English.

Budget cuts by the Trump administration have left some providers scrambling to keep qualified medical interpreters. And an executive order designating English the official language of the United States has created confusion among providers about what services should be offered.

Patients who don’t speak English are left afraid, and perhaps at risk for medical mistakes. What happens when those who need help are too frightened to ask?

In WAMU’s July 9 “Health Hub” segment, KFF Health News correspondent Vanessa G. Sánchez explained why health advocates worry these changes could lead to worse patient outcomes.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).









LISTEN: Federal law entitles patients to interpreters if they don’t have a strong grasp of English. KFF Health News correspondent Vanessa G. Sánchez appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on July 9 to explain why some Trump administration policies are leaving patients fearful to ask for language services.

Patients need to communicate clearly with their health care provider. But that’s getting more difficult for those in the U.S. who don’t speak English.

Budget cuts by the Trump administration have left some providers scrambling to keep qualified medical interpreters. And an executive order designating English the official language of the United States has created confusion among providers about what services should be offered.

Patients who don’t speak English are left afraid, and perhaps at risk for medical mistakes. What happens when those who need help are too frightened to ask?

In WAMU’s July 9 “Health Hub” segment, KFF Health News correspondent Vanessa G. Sánchez explained why health advocates worry these changes could lead to worse patient outcomes.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).



