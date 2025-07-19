The privacy watchdog has launched an investigation after Louis Vuitton Hong Kong suffered a data breach that compromised the personal information of about 419,000 customers in the city.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data said on Saturday that Louis Vuitton Hong Kong had notified it of the breach on Thursday.

According to the watchdog, the company said its French head office had initially detected suspicious activity within its computer system on June 13.

The watchdog said the head office found on July 2 that the incident had affected the city’s customers, with Louis Vuitton Hong Kong becoming aware on the same day.

Preliminary information indicated the breach exposed a range of personal data belonging to about 419,000 Hong Kong customers, the body said. This included names, passport numbers, dates of birth, addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, shopping history and product preferences.

“The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data has launched an investigation into Louis Vuitton Hong Kong in accordance with established procedures, including whether the incident involved delayed notification,” the watchdog said.

“No related complaints or inquiries have been received so far.”