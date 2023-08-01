It isn’t just because the event is taking place locally – there will be an Ayrshire golfer among the illustrious playing field.

It comes as invites to the Freed Group sponsored event were confirmed – with Ayrshire’s Louise Duncan among the names added to the confirmed list of competitors.

Seven of the world’s top ten, 19 major champions and 19 Solheim Cup stars are amongst those who will be teeing it up at the event from August 3-6.

Now, event partner VisitScotland have extended Scottish interest in the event by inviting both Louise and Heather Craig to the open, who will join Scottish number one Gemma Dryburgh in the field.

West Kilbride girl Louise, 23, made her first start as a professional golfer in the event last year – announcing her decision to ‘go pro’ only days before teeing off.

Since then, she has went on to earn her Ladies European Tour card and has earned three top-15 finishes in events this year.

Louise also enjoyed a highly successful, though short, amateur career – which included a 10th place finish at the AIG Women’s Open in 2021, winning the Smyth Salver for low amateur, after earning an invite off the back of winning the 2021 Women’s Amateur Championship.

She returned the championship last year as a professional – where she finished in a tie for 19th place.

And though she missed the cut in last year’s Scottish Open after turning pro, Louise says she is delighted to be back in the field at Dundonald this year.

She said: “Last year’s Women’s Scottish Open was my first start as a professional and a huge life moment for me.

“I am extremely thankful to VisitScotland for their continued support in my career and hopefully I can use what I’ve learnt from the first year of being professional to have a great week at my home open.”

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s director of events, added: “VisitScotland are long term supporters of the Women’s Scottish Open and are thrilled to be able to invite these talented Scottish women to compete amongst the world’s best at Dundonald Links this year.

“We are delighted to help provide Louise this platform to continue progressing her career after turning professional ahead of last year’s event.”