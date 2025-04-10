LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 4 | Official Teaser | Netflix – YouTube Watch On

Lavished with critical praise and armfuls of gleaming Emmy Awards over the past three volumes, Netflix’s mind-expanding animated anthology, “Love, Death + Robots,” returns on May 15 with ten more stimulating shorts crafted in a variety of animation styles and tones.

“Love, Death + Robots” Volume 4 is again delivered up by the killer creative team of Tim Miller (“Deadpool,” “Terminator: Dark Fate”) and David Fincher (“Se7en,” “Zodiac,” “Mindhunter”) and unchains a veritable stampede of “dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats, and string-puppet rock stars.”

Fortified by talented supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson (“Kung Fu Panda 2,” “Kill Team Kill”), this new season is totally stocked with sci-fi, horror, and fantasy gems to savor.

Official promo poster for “Love, Death + Robots” Volume 4 (Image credit: Netflix)

As the teaser reveals, this absolute upper-cut of awesome animated visuals is fully locked and loaded with distinct mini films featuring: a Lilliputian alien invasion, clashing prehistoric monsters, colossal robot babies, talking household appliances, flaming hellish demons, a talking blue sex toy, exploding World War II bombers, a priest casually strolling along the seashore with a tentacled alien, and much more.



Each episode is crafted by a different animation studio to be named later along with official titles and synopses. After a three-year absence, “Love, Death + Robots” Vol. 4 uploads onto Netflix on May 15, 2025.