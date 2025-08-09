Greenpeace Australia staff and volunteers hold up signs calling for greater ocean protection, and for action to Save Scott Reef along the road leading to Parliament House, as politicians arrive for the day. © Greenpeace

When I mentioned to a couple of colleagues that I was planning to write my next letter to you about a recent campaign trip to Canberra, they were hesitant; I think they were worried that I would write one of those gung-ho,‘here we are in the halls of power’ type of communications—something that would not really be in the spirit of ‘With Love’.

The truth is, though, I want to take a rather different tone.

I do need to go to Canberra quite a bit, in service of Greenpeace’s campaign goals. The trips usually begin on the Murrays Bus, and are for the purpose of engaging with politicians and senior public servants. As anyone who has participated in this kind of work will recognise, it is a subtle and multivalenced activity, that involves advocacy, persuasion, presenting information, connecting the dots, explaining consequences, networking and trying to enliven new visions for the future—time-crunched into the claustrophobic hours and days of a parliamentary sitting week.

I’m consumed with ambivalence about this kind of work. After all, the task is to shift power, not just be proximate to it. So the nagging voice in the back of my mind when I venture into the federal parliament is always asking: ‘is this making a difference’?

This time around, the Greenpeace staff team were joined by about 20 volunteers from within our community volunteer network. The main focus of our advocacy is stronger ocean protections, in the form of a quick Australian ratification of the Global Ocean Treaty; increased commitment to establishing marine sanctuaries in our oceans; national support for a moratorium on deep sea mining, and saving WA’s magnificent Scott Reef from Woodside’s offshore gas drilling plans.

Most of our volunteers had been to the capital before, but for a few, this was their inaugural visit. And for most, this was the first time meeting with MPs in Canberra in a lobbying capacity. Our volunteers took the lead in speaking to their elected representatives, while the staff role was to provide enabling support.

As my assigned team commenced walking down one of the long, white corridors towards our initial ministerial meeting, I was chatting with one of the volunteers, Michelle*. She told me that this was her first time in Parliament House, and that she felt a bit apprehensive about the new experience–as anyone would be.

But Michelle is resolute and clear in her purpose: “I am here to use democracy, because if we don’t use it, we will lose it”.

There’s emotion in this moment. We are in a world where democracy is on the line, but what can haul us back from the brink will be people like Michelle; who are prepared to give of their time and energy, and will push past any nervousness to speak up for their beliefs. When we arrive in the minister’s office Michelle and her two mates are forthright in using their democracy, clearly telling their elected representative that they expect him to act to protect the oceans, skies, people and wildlife of our beautiful continent.

In a subsequent meeting with a different minister, another volunteer, Deborah, who is from my home state of WA, began by describing a recent show-and-tell session in the public school where she works.

“Every kid got up to say what they did on their holidays… and one after another, they all talked about something they’d done with the ocean and how much they’d loved it”.

As Deborah spoke, I wondered if I had glimpsed something lodge in the mind of the parliamentarian with whom she was speaking. The law of the land and the balance of power in our society are big ships to turn around; but in that bright instant, the innate love and wonder of children for our sun-kissed seas were introduced into the political calculus of that particular legislator with an unmissable moral clarity.

Volunteers meet with Australian Environment Minister Murray Watt, urging him to Save Scott Reef from Woodside’s drill, and deliver a giant petition in a bottle, signed by more than 500,000 people. © Greenpeace

Very early the next morning, our band of ocean lovers gathered outside the front of Parliament House to hold up signs in front of the passing COMCARS as they ferried MPs to work.

Our largest banners read “Save Scott Reef” and “Protect our Oceans”. Some cars honked, while others waved— a few accelerated away. One MP, out for their morning jog, stopped to take a photo.

Watching the sun tentatively begin to shine through the morning clouds, I glanced at the people’s house behind us, embedded in the hill. In the brightening light, the pillars of the Great Verandah at the front of Parliament House looked a little like a row of teeth, broken and uneven, but still smiling. And with unconscious anthropomorphism, I found myself returning a smile toward the building.

The following day, as I boarded the bus back at the end of the trip, I thought with deep gratitude of every one of the volunteers who had come to Canberra—and indeed to all who willingly give their time and energy in the service of advocating for change in the name of humanity and ecology every day.

Democracy is elusive, precious and historically rare. Michelle’s insight was profound. We need to use and nurture our democratic system so that it does not wither or fall. Thank you to everyone who steps up and speaks out so that we, our system of government and the ecology of our world, can all grow stronger.

Q&A

On the theme of ocean protection, I have been asked a few times lately why–given that the Global Oceans Treaty was agreed by the nations of the world a few years ago, and that Australia signed the treaty on day one–isn’t it binding?

The short answer is that the Treaty only becomes enforceable law 120 days after it has been ratified domestically by sixty nation states. ‘Ratification’ differs from country to country, but means the process by which the nation state in question confirms within its own political system that it agrees to be bound by the terms of the treaty that it has signed.

Currently, 52 nations have domestically ratified the Global Oceans Treaty—but Australia has not yet done so despite being a member of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People. Itneeds to hurry up and do so in order to be counted among the founding members of the treaty. Environment Minister Murray Watt provided assurances last week that there is no political blockage, and that ratifying legislation is of high priority. Ratification has widespread support across the parliament.