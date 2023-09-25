The Love Is Blind Season 5 Episode 9 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Netflix. It will start streaming alongside episode 8. In season 5, the setting is Houston, Texas, where singles look for potential life partners among strangers they will not meet until later.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Love Is Blind season 5 episode 9 release date is October 6, 2023.

The Love Is Blind season 5 episode 9 release time is:

12:00 a.m. PT

3:00 a.m. ET

2:00 a.m. CT

7:00 a.m. GMT

9:00 a.m. CEST

Where to watch Love Is Blind season 5 episode 9

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Netflix.

To watch episode 9, you can subscribe to Netflix, which offers three plans to the viewers in the US. The Standard Plan with Ads costs $6.99 a month, the Standard Plan (Ad-free) costs $15.49 a month, and the Premium Plan (Ad-free) costs $19.99 a month. A subscriber can invite others to share their accounts, but they need to have their own accounts and passwords. The number of additional members is decided by the type of plan the subscriber has.

Chris Coelen created the reality television series. The participants, 15 men and 15 women, don’t see each other until a marriage proposal is made and accepted. Afterward, the engaged couple is sent to a resort so they can get to know each other better.

The official synopsis for Love is Blind Season 5 reads:

“Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love.”