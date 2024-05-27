With Love Island’s 2024 summer series launch just days away, the first stars to be entering the villa have been revealed.

And the first singletons looking for love have been revealed as makeup artist Samantha Kenny, recruitment manager Munveer Jabbal, account manager Nicole Samuel and semi professional footballer, Ronnie Vint.

Samantha, 26, is from Liverpool and works in a beauty salon, while regularly keeping her 4000 Instagram followers up-to-date by sharing bikini-clad pictures.

And the scouse stunner has already begun to show some prowess as an influencer, with a handful of deals with several brands under her belt.

Speaking about why she has decided to sign up for the show, Samantha said: ‘I’m ready to settle down and Love Island is an amazing opportunity to meet someone that isn’t from my area. I love a cockney boy so I’m hoping there is one in there for me.’

With Love Island’s 2024 summer series launch just days away, the first stars to be entering the villa have been revealed, with the first two being makeup artist Samantha Kenny (left) and recruitment manager Munveer Jabbal (right)

Joining them in the search for love in the sun is Welsh model, account manager and former dancer, Nicole Samuel from Aberdare

She believes that she has a lot to bring to show, admitting she can be fiery and potentially bring some drama.

She said: ‘I think I will definitely bring some fire, I’m very opinionated and wear my heart on my sleeve.

‘I’m really bubbly too so I’ll definitely have a laugh as well as bringing some scouse glamour.’

Samantha blamed her lack of romance on not going out enough in Liverpool, as she works weekends and revealed her type on paper.

She added: ‘If I want a night out I go down to London as I love the boys down south. Tall, dark and cockney is my type.’

Meanwhile, Munveer, 30, from Surbiton, has also struggled to find love in the capital, admitting that he can be ‘quite picky’ when choosing a partner.

He said: ‘I haven’t found the right girl, I’m quite picky and have high standards. Dating in London is horrible.

‘You don’t know who’s single… but now you’re putting me in a place where everyone’s single so there’s no issues around that.’

Samantha, 26, is from Liverpool and works in a beauty salon, while regularly keeping her 4000 Instagram followers up-to-date by sharing bikini-clad pictures

And the scouse stunner has already begun to show some prowess as an influencer, with a handful of deals with several brands under her belt

She believes that she has a lot to bring to show, admitting she can be fiery and potentially bring some drama

Samantha blamed her lack of romance on not going out enough in Liverpool, as she works weekends and revealed her type on paper

Explaining why he’s entering the villa, he said: ‘London dating hasn’t worked out for me. The opportunity to be surrounded by good looking people in a villa under the sun is an absolute no brainer!

‘I’m 30 years old and I need to start thinking seriously about the next step, and what better place.’

And Munveer already knows a little about fame, as he counts Piers Morgan’s son Spencer as a close friend, since meeting in 2018.

Joining them in the search for love in the sun is Welsh model and account manager Nicole from Aberdare.

The 24-year-old already boasts 13,000 followers on her Instagram, which is full of jaw-dropping bikini-clad snaps.

She sees herself making a big impression on the show, admitting: ‘My personality is big and I’m pretty out there, I reckon I’ll probably have one of the biggest personalities in the Villa.’

She also has a secret talent as a professional dancer, revealing: ‘I became a world champion dancer in 2011, not many people know that. I was a professional street dancer.’

And despite going in to meet a host of potential suitors, Nicole admits that she has enjoyed playing the field as a singleton.

Meanwhile, Munveer, 30, has also struggled to find love in the capital, admitting that he can be ‘quite picky’ when choosing a partner

And Munveer already knows a little about fame, as he counts Piers Morgan’s son Spencer as a close friend, since meeting in 2018

Explaining why he’s entering the villa, he said: ‘I’m 30 years old and I need to start thinking seriously about the next step, and what better place’

She said: ‘I’ve been enjoying single life and the attention of different boys, it’s fun. I’ve enjoyed being able to go on holiday with the girls and not having to worry about someone back home.

‘All the girls are there texting in their room and I’m out till 4 in the morning living my best life.’

And she may already have insight into villa life, as Nicole counts Love Island’s Scott van-deer-Sluis as an Instagram follower and is reportedly pals with former Casa Amor star Bayley Mummery.

While Ronnie, 27, hails from South East London and has strong ties to the show already, as he is close friend of show icon Olivia Attwood.

The footballer was best man at Olivia’s wedding to Bradley Dack last summer, and was full of praise for the Love Island star.

He said: ‘Bradley Dack is my best friend and he and Olivia are a big part of my life. I call Olivia my big little sister, she always looks out for me.’

And he’s already proved to be a ladies’ man amongst Olivia’s celebrity friendship group, with TV insiders telling MailOnline he’s finally looking to settle down after years of playing the field in more ways than one.

A source revealed: ‘Ronnie is the latest signing for Love Island this year and he can’t wait to see who else will be joining him.

‘As a ladies’ man, he has dated a string of reality stars, and now he’s excited to finally become a contestant himself after hearing so much about it from Olivia.

‘Of course, Olivia and Bradley are close friends with Ronnie and will be supporting him on the show all the way.’

Ronnie himself explained: ‘I’ve had two serious relationships in the past but more recently have enjoyed being single and doing my own thing as I’ve been focussed on my football career. I’ve got to the age where I want to find the right person I can build a life with.’

He plays for non-league team Lewes and appears to be friends with the likes of former Love Island contestant Tyrique Hyde.

Revealing what he’s looking for in a partner, Ronnie said: ‘I want someone that’s family orientated, caring and career minded. Lookwise, I like blondes with nice boobs but am partial to a brunette too.’

Series 11 is set to begin on Monday 3 June, with returning host Maya Jama at the helm once again.

The ITV2 dating show will see a new batch of singletons looking for love in Mallorca, with teasers featuring Maya unveiled last month.

The summer series follows Love Island: All Stars, where Molly Smith and Tom Clare, whose relationship is still going strong, were crowned the winners.

Since earning the title, Molly has secured lucrative deals with jewellery brand Abbott Lyon, fashion giant boohoo, and US fitness supplements Alani Nu.

The last summer series was won by Jess Harding and Sammy Root, but the couple split soon after scooping the £50,000 prize.

While Nicole, 24, already boasts 11,000 followers on her Instagram, which is full of jaw-dropping bikini-clad snaps and has a secret talent as a professional dancer

She sees herself making a big impression on the show, admitting: ‘My personality is big and I’m pretty out there, I reckon I’ll probably have one of the biggest personalities in the Villa’

And despite going in to meet a host of potential suitors, Nicole admits that she has enjoyed playing the field as a singleton

And she may already have insight into villa life, as Nicole counts Love Island’s Scott van-deer-Sluis (pictured) as an Instagram follower and is reportedly pals with former Casa Amor star Bayley Mummery

Jess is in a new relationship with a man she has kept private while Sammy has started to film scenes with the cast of TOWIE.

This year, Islanders starring on the show will continue to keep their Instagram pages ‘dormant’ to protect their mental health, as well as the well-being of their friends and family.

In previous years, contestants have suffered at the hands of trolling, with negativity consuming their profiles, to the detriment of their loved ones who the hate was directed to in their absence.

While, ITV will also launch the dating show simultaneously across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX for the first time ever. It will continue on ITV2 and ITVX for the rest of the series.

The channel used a similar launch strategy for Big Brother when it was rebooted last October which achieved an impressive 2.5million overnight viewers.

A source told The Sun of the change to launch night: ‘ITV want to throw their weight behind Love Island and make sure it has a big, glitzy moment when the 11th series kicks off next month.

‘Showing it across every channel means creating what they hope will be a big TV moment. It shows there is still a real commitment to the format even nine years on.

‘Using the full might of ITV means reaching every demographic, including the crucial 16-34s.’

Series 11 is set to begin on Monday 3 June, with returning host Maya Jama (pictured) at the helm once again and a new batch of singletons looking for love in Mallorca

Show bosses will no doubt be hoping the programme is a bigger hit with viewers than the Love Island: All Stars spin-off that aired earlier this year.

While the series was the biggest digital programme of the year to date, it failed to pull in the viewing figures of its glory days.

The reality show received the lowest ever ratings for a Love Island final, with only 1 million viewers tuning in live for the grand finale making it the least watched final since series one in 2015.

Back in 2018, 3.6 million tuned in as Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham bagged the £50,000 followed by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea who secured the highest rating ever for a final with 3.7 million.

Meanwhile, Love Island: Aftersun will also return to screens live from London every Sunday on ITV2 and ITVX hosted by Maya alongside an array of regular panellists.

Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack will resume their roles joined by new panellists Amy Hart, Chris Taylor and Jordan Stephens as they join celebrity guests to discuss all the goings on from the Villa this summer.

The summer series follows Love Island: All Stars, where Molly Smith and Tom Clare, whose relationship is still going strong, were crowned the winners (pictured)

The last summer series was won by Jess Harding and Sammy Root, but the couple split soon after scooping the £50,000 prize (pictured)