LOVE Island fans have worked out the ‘real reason’ why Jake Cornish quit the All Stars series.

The Sun exclusively revealed how the hunk had departed the TV villa just days after entering.

He had came face-to-face with his ex Liberty Poole before they were coupled together by the public.

But in tonight’s episode Jake gathered his fellow islanders around the fire pit to reveal he was leaving.

He explained to the shocked stars: “OK, listen, everyone, listen, everyone. I was here to find love.

“There’s no one here really, that I’ve got that connection with, I don’t wanna waste time.

“I don’t wanna give my energy to someone who’s just forced this fate.

“So yeah, I just I’m just gonna let you all know that I’m I’m going tonight, OK?”

The islanders all shouted: “We love you Jake” before he pulled his ex Lib for a private chat.

Jake then left the South African mansion before meeting Maya Jama for an exit chat.

Following the scenes, Love Island fans are convinced Jake left because nobody actually fancied him.

Taking to social media, one said: “Jake really left because nobody likes him lmao, could’ve at least given it a week. He didn’t even try.”

A second posted: “Jake looked at the babes and said nah there’s no love here for me boy.”

“Respect to Jake for leaving tbh if there’s nothing there why stay,” said a third.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

