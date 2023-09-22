LOVE Island’s Samie Elishi and Tom Clare appear to be locked in a bitter feud, having traded some online swipes.

Despite rumours the exes had reunited, series nine stars Samie, 23, and Tom, 24, look far from back on.

4 Love Island’s Samie Elishi and Tom Clare appear to be locked in a bitter feud Credit: INSTAGRAM

4 Samie took to TikTok with her former co-star Ellie Spence to throw shade at Tom Credit: Instagram

4 Tom lip-synced to Mariah Carey’s 2009 hit Obsessed from his car Credit: Instagram

It all kicked off when the brunette beauty took to TikTok with her former co-star Ellie Spence, 25.

The girls mimed along to, “So I used to date this guy,” before retching loudly. Samie wrote, “True story x,” in her caption.

In response, Tom lip-synced to Mariah Carey’s 2009 hit Obsessed from his car, featuring the lyrics, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

They may have broken up just weeks after leaving the Love Island villa in March.

But they looked back while spotted heading to a hotel following the No Hard Feelings premiere in June.

Around the same time, footballer Tom told The Sun: “I do get a lot of female attention but I’m not interested – I know where my heart is at, lets put it that way.”

Eagle-eyed fans noticed how Samie posted a snap from what appeared to be her ex Tom’s garden too.

They both sparked rumours they’re back together after being spotted partying together in Marbella.

Earlier this year, at the time of their split, a source said: “Samie and Tom have sadly decided to call it a day. There is a lot of love and respect there but it just wasn’t going anywhere.

“The distance between them was too much and they are both really focused on their careers post Love Island.”

Tom lives in Barnsley, while Samie is based in Essex.

Tom previously said he would be happy to move wherever for Samie, in a bid to make things work.

He told us: “I’ve been down there for a few days or she’s come up here. It hasn’t been like a one day thing, we’re making it work,” Tom continued.

“I think eventually we want to move in together but that takes time, it’s not something that you rush.

“I think if we could we’d want to move in together tomorrow but we’re just making it natural.”