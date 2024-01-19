LOVE Island fans were left furious this evening Molly Smith chose to recouple with Callum Jones.

The couple – who split in September of last year – both entered the All Stars villa as bombshells – but have ended up together.

4 Fans were annoyed that Molly and Callum coupled up

4 Molly shocked everyone with her decision

Viewers have been suspicious that the pair never actually split and are now convinced after she picked him once again, despite snogging Chris Taylor.

Discussing the move, one person wrote: “What the hell is Molly playing at?! Picks her ex over Chris 🤔

He’s an ex for a reason. What’s the point of going on the show if you aren’t open to meeting new people. Oh, that’s right, money is involved!”

A second added: “So Love Island’s paying for Callum and Molly’s couples therapy? Save us.”

While a third said: “Molly and Callum aren’t beating the allegations that they haven’t broken up and this is all for ratings anytime soon.”

Molly and Callum met when they appeared on the ITV2 show in 2020 and split after three years in September after Molly grew tired of waiting for former scaffolder Callum to propose.

4 Chris looked upset about what happened