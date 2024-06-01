LOVE Island’s Samie Elishi has teased fans about the show’s first bombshell, who happens to be a pal.

The season 9 star said she was “super f****** excited” for her friend to enter the villa.

Samie starred on Love Island last year where she met her now ex Tom Clare

She told fans that they are going to 'love' the new bombshell

She was asked by a follower if she had plans on returning to the villa which she immediately shut down.

Sharing a photo of her pouting in a pair of RayBans she wrote: “Defo not this! Hahaha but one of my friends is going on this year super F**KIN excited for her!!!! You’re all gonna love her.”

Despite her keeping her friend’s identity a secret, this comes after fans believed they worked out who the new bombshell will be.

After scouring social media they shared a teaser clip for Love Island that featured a stunning contestant called Uma – and claimed she’s been waiting in the wings in Majorca.

In previous series some of the cast have been plucked from extras who appeared in the villa in Love Island promo clips.

Alongside one clip of a girl called Uma from a trailer one said: “Someone came in here earlier saying they saw a contestant called Uma in one of the love island ad’s and finally posted some proof.

“However I found the same ad on YouTube and she is not featured in it.

“She also posted on her instagram yesterday so I’m guessing she was cut from the original lineup and coming in later.

“The only time a bombshell has been in the ad is if they were announced with the ogs…”

Another said: “Got an ITV ad today featuring those in the OG lineup plus a girl named Uma (maybe Una?) that l’ve not seen listed anywhere. Anyone else see the ad?”

To add to the rumours, Samie follows Uma Jammeh on Instagram – so her secret friend could well be Uma.

Samie found love on the show with Tom Clare, who has since moved on with Mollie Smith who he won All Stars with earlier this year.

She was recently accused of ‘scamming’ fans after launching a new business venture.

Samie, 24, revealed her new side hustle that involved helping people earn while they travel.

Samie set up a new Insta profile called ‘Get away with Samie’ and her bio states: “For those who love to travel.”

She then asks her followers to ‘DM’ her if they want to get involved.

Despite travel pages being popular on Instagram, some fans have fumed that Samie has failed to reply to their messages.

One angry follower wrote on the reddit: “Last time I’ll give Samie’s MLM scam any air….She’s not even replying to DMs anymore.”

A second commented: “Fake they don’t reply,” while a third echoed: “She’s not replied to me either.”

A fourth asked: “Can someone explain what this actually is lol. I’m so confused on how she would even make money even if she recruits people.”

Someone else said: “This is a perfect example of how LI does not guarantee a career, especially in an industry that is already saturated. You should always have a second plan in case you don’t succeed.

“One thing I’ve noticed is that since S8 the brands have been more and more reluctant to work with islanders and I get the impression that only one or two islanders per season get contracts (those who’ve made the final) whereas before, even if you didn’t make the final, you could get one.”

But Samie was quick to clear things up and took to social media on to explain that she was in the process of responding.

Samie also recently went Instagram official with her Towie star boyfriend Harry Lee.

Last month The Sun revealed that the pair had been secretly dating for a number of weeks.

Now the couple have made their relationship public on social media

Samie took to her Instagram story to wish her man a happy birthday.

The reality star shared an adorable snap of the pair smooching with the caption: “Happiest of birthdays to youuuu.”

A source told us last month: “They met out and about in Essex and have mutual friends.

“They are super close and have been spending a lot of time together.

“Samie and Harry are definitely in the honeymoon stage and have enjoyed getting to know each other out of the spotlight.”

Samie is now dating Towie star Harry Lee