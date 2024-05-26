LOVE Island star Jessie Wynter has hinted at a simmering feud during her time on the winter series, after her fellow female contestants left her out of the clique.

The Aussie beauty, 27, appeared on the dating show last year and was lucky to find love with current boyfriend Will Young, 23, the social media sensation, Farmer Will.

4 Golden Couple: Jessie with her boyfriend Will whom she met on Love Island Credit: Getty

4 Her fellow housemates who supposedly left her out of the Whatsapp formed after they left the villa Credit: Rex

But it seems relations with the others in the villa were somewhat frosty, after no one thought to her include her into the obligatory Whatsapp group.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Jessie told how she was kept in the dark.

She said: “If there was a Whatsapp group with the girls then I was never involved in it. I never had a Whatsapp group with the girls and I don’t think the boys Whatsapp group is active either.”

That said, Jessie is one of the few contestants to have formed a meaningful relationship from the show and since meeting Will on the winter series, the couples’s union has intensified.

Initially they were set to divide their time between Jessie’s home in Sydney and Will’s Buckinghamshire dwelling where his family run a farm.

But now that Jessie has started her application for a three year resident visa, the couple are in the process of house hunting which has come with challenges.

She says: “House hunting is a lot harder than we first anticipated. We’ve been searching for a few months now and it’s important that we find the right property. We’re at a bit of a disadvantage as I am from Australia and Wills never left the farm, so we don’t know what areas to look in, but we’re trying our hardest.”

Meanwhile Jessie and Will have been fielding engagement whispers for months now and Jessie revealed that Will is keen to start a family, but she has insisted that their living arrangements must be sorted first.

Last month she told OK magazine: “Will definitely wants a baby I am not going to lie.

But I’ve said to Will, we’re not having a baby until we have a house, so that’s an incentive for him to save for a house.”

Back in December the pair sparked engagement rumours after they jetted off to Australia together.

But life isn’t all love games for Jessie, as the star insists she’s keen to use her platform to support worthwhile causes.

Last year the reality star revealed that she was spiked while out with Will in Chicago.

Now she is an ambassador for Stamp Out Spiking – and wants those who’ve been affected to speak out.

Indeed Jessie highlighted her role in helping to conduct research into the number of cases that go unreported.

She told us: “We are doing as much research as we can to kind of get the information because I think there’s a bit of a gap in the system.

We’ve put up some surveys and we’ve got some really interesting statistics, like 87% people who have been spiked have left it unreported.

Most people between the ages of 18 and 24 have either experienced it or witnessed it or know someone who has.

So it’s like we’re getting all these these statistics that we can kind of go forward and put out on the table and let people know that this is a real thing. But it is a long process.”

Jessie Wynter is an Ambassador for Stamp Out Spiking.



4 The pair got together in the villa last year and have been together ever since Credit: Rex