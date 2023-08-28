GEORGIA Harrison looked sensational as she stripped off to a white swimsuit during her Spanish getaway.

The Love Island star, 28, slipped into a white one-piece for a spot of sunbathing in Mallorca.

4 Georgia Harrison has been enjoying a sunkissed getaway in Spain Credit: Instagram

4 The reality star showed off her toned figure in a strapless swimsuit Credit: Instagram

Georgia showed off her trim figure and golden tan as she relaxed on an inflatable sun lounger.

The TV personality was seen sipping a glass of bubbly as she admired the picturesque rural cliff backdrop.

She wore her hair slicked back and opted for a subtle makeup palette for the outing.

Ex-Towie star Georgia accessorised with a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, gold layered chains and a flower corsage around the waist.

The influencer looked in her element as she posed for a string of stunning bikini snaps, before glamming up for the night in a white maxi skirt, strapless top and cowboy boots.

Georgia was in good spirits as she leaned against a yacht during her evening out.

But it looked like the star had burnt the candle at both ends after sharing a snap of her slumped face down on a sofa.

Despite enjoying a relaxing break, the trip wasn’t plain sailing as Georgia revealed her holiday ended in dramatic fashion after she lost her passport and missed her flight home.

She wrote: “How it started vs how it ended… I had so much fun at @theeventinternational.

“As much as I love campaigning and making a difference sometimes it can feel like I’m constantly having to discuss negative topics or serious subjects and every now and then I wonder where aspects of myself have gone.

‘My sense of humour, my energetic nature and my ability not to take life and things too seriously can sometimes feel buried underneath my new responsibilities/charity work but going forward I’m going to make sure to carve out time to just have fun, enjoy life, remember that I’m still in my 20’s and leave the past in the past on the days that I can.

“Ps I lost my passport and missed my flight home.”

Georgia’s holiday comes at the right time after she opened up to The Sun about moving forward with her life.

She admitted she would “never be the same person” but had finally rebuilt her confidence following her revenge porn nightmare.

Georgia’s disgraced ex Stephen Bear is currently serving a 21 month prison sentence for voyeurism and sharing a sex tape.

“I’ll never be the same person as I was before, these things definitely do change you,” Georgia told us.

“But humans are constantly evolving at each stages in their life, no matter what sort of pushes them to be a new version of themselves, so I definitely don’t feel I’m the same person as I was but I feel really really confident and happy in myself and happy with the stage in my life that I’m in.

“It’s made me stronger and more resilient – it’s like anything in life. You can pick what life throws at you but you can pick how you handle it and everyone can handle situations how they choose to.”

Meanwhile Stephen, 33, has been ordered to pay his ex-girlfriend Georgia £207,000 in damages for “deeply violating” her privacy.

Stephen fiancée Jessica Smith was seen moving out of his £525k home earlier this month as jailed star sells it to pay record damages.

4 Georgia enjoyed a spot of sunbathing in Mallorca Credit: Instagram