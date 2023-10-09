KAI Fagan has opened about a feud between Love Island cast members in the wake of Will Young unfollowing some of his co-stars.

Will got close with Tom and Casey during their time in the villa, but after coming back to the real world some drama appears to have unfolded between the boys.

2 Kai Fagan has shared his knowledge of a Love Island feud Credit: Instagram

2 Will Young has unfollowed several of his co-stars on Instagram Credit: Instagram

Peaceable Kai from the show’s 2023 winter edition was reluctant to speak about the fallout, but he did admit there had been a “disagreement”.

When asked if he spends much time with his former Love Island co-stars, he said: “I speak to them when I see them, and when I see them at events we catch up on group chats, but everyone is doing their own thing. Will seems like he’s doing himself.”

The farmer who rose to popularity on TikTok previously told Heat magazine that some of the boys from the villa removed him from their group chat after a night out he was too busy to attend.

Kai didn’t expand on what went down between the lads, but he did confirm that there had been a falling out.

He added: “There is still a Whatsapp group but obviously Will has had a bit of a disagreement with a few of the boys, but apart from that I have no animosity towards Will, we got on, but we weren’t best friends.”

However, the Love Island winner is too busy focusing on his relationship with the gorgeous Sanam to keep track of the drama between other cast members.

The pair are looking happier than ever, as they moved into a love nest of their own this summer.

Kai and Sanam have also agreed to participate in another reality show together – and it’s set to take their relationship to a whole new level.

The couple will quickly graduate from lovers to parents as the Channel 4 programme Bad Baby forces them to look after a badly behaved doll.