This week, from Monday, May 27, to Sunday, June 2, 2024, many new K-drama episode releases will keep avid fans engaged. Throughout the week, viewers will be able to tune in to their favorite dramas and indulge in their gripping storylines. Fans can also choose between various genres, including fantasy, time travel, historical, rom-com, and more. While this week won’t have many new drama premieres, a few fan favorites will bid farewell, making way for newer series.

Popular K-dramas that will air their weekly episode releases include Lovely Runner, The Atypical Family, Missing Crown Prince, and more. This week will see the premiere of TVING K-drama Dreaming of Freaking Fairytale. As such, fans are in for a treat with a diverse range of K-dramas to select from.

Check out more details about this week’s K-drama episode releases.

The highly anticipated final twoepisodes will be released this week on Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The series follows the story of fangirl Im-Sol (Kim Hye-Yoon), who travels back in time to save her favorite idol, Ryu Sun-Jae’s (Byeon Woo-Seok) life. The drama has become one of the most beloved series, with viewers hoping for a happy ending for the popular lead couple. Meanwhile, the drama can be streamed on Viki Popular K-dramawill air two new episodes, 9 and 10, on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC. Viewers can also stream the episodes on Netflix . The series revolves around Bok Gwi-Joo (Jang Ki-Yong) and his family, who possess supernatural powers. However, they begin to lose those powers due to modern-day lifestyle problems and mental health issues. Eventually, a mysterious woman, Do Da-Hee (Chun Woo-Hee), enters their lives only to completely shift their existing dynamics.will air episodes 15 and 16 on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 10 p.m. KST on MBN. Viewers can also stream the upcoming episodes on Viki . The drama follows the story of Crown Prince Yi Gun (Suho), who lands in trouble after getting kidnapped by a woman named Choi Myung-Yoon (Hong Ye-Ji). Meanwhile, tensions arise in the palace, and romance blossoms between the two as they are on the run.will premiere with two episodes on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, 2024, on TVING. The exact release time is yet unknown. The story follows chaebol heir Moon Cha-Min (Lee Jun-Young), who is the CEO of a club. He is arrogant and doesn’t believe in fairytale romances. Cha-Min crosses paths with Shim Jae-Rim (Pyo Ye-Jin), who begins to work as the club manager. She hopes to find her prince charming one day. As the two get entangled, they gradually fall in love.

Other dramas that will air weekly episodes include Uncle Samsik (Disney Plus), Bitter Sweet Hell (MBC & Viki), Connection (SBS), Dare To Love Me (KBS and Viki), The Midnight Romance in Hagwon (tvN and Viki), Beauty and Mr. Romantic (KBS2 and Viki), Crash (ENA and Disney Plus), Frankly Speaking (JTBC & Netflix), and others.