

In this article

As a real estate investor, you must always remember one thing: every type of investing strategy involves risk.

With that in mind, it’s good practice to learn more about low-risk real estate investing strategies. You may come to find that these provide the perfect balance of risk and profit potential.

Below, we break down six low-risk real estate investing strategies.

1. Real Estate Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding opens the door for a wide range of investors to engage in real estate projects through user-friendly online platforms. It lowers the barrier to entry, allowing smaller investors to participate in real estate markets traditionally dominated by larger players.

Crowdfunding also fosters community involvement in projects, creating opportunities for collaborative investment and shared success.

Why this is low-risk

Crowdfunding in real estate reduces individual risk by distributing the investment across a large number of contributors. This collective approach mitigates the financial impact on any single investor, making it a safer option for those cautious about high-stakes investments.

Who this is best for

Crowdfunding is ideal for new or small-scale investors seeking entry into the real estate market without substantial capital. It’s also well-suited for those who prefer a community-oriented approach to investment, allowing for shared decision-making and risk.

2. Real Estate Syndication

Real estate syndication involves pooling funds from multiple investors to purchase a single property, often larger and more expensive than typical individual investments.

This method allows investors to access high-value real estate opportunities without bearing the entire financial burden. Syndication also provides the benefit of professional management, reducing the individual investor’s workload and expertise requirement.

Why this is low-risk

Real estate syndication spreads the risk among multiple investors, reducing the financial burden and exposure for any single participant. This collective investment in larger, potentially more stable properties, offers a buffer against market volatility.

Who this is best for

Syndication is best for investors who have more capital to invest but prefer not to handle the day-to-day management of a property. It’s also suitable for those looking to diversify their portfolio with significant real estate assets without the complexities of sole ownership.

3. The BRRRR Method

The BRRRR method, which stands for Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat, is a comprehensive approach to building a real estate portfolio. It starts with purchasing undervalued properties, followed by renovating them to boost their value.

Once rehabbed and rented out, these properties are refinanced to recover renovation costs, enabling the investor to repeat the process with new properties.

Why this is low-risk

The BRRRR method is low-risk due to its focus on adding value through renovations and ensuring cash flow through renting. By refinancing, investors can recover most of the invested capital, reducing the amount of money tied up in any single property.

Who this is best for

This approach is ideal for investors who are hands-on and have a good understanding of property renovation and management. It suits those looking for a long-term investment strategy that builds wealth through property accumulation and equity growth.

4. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

REITs offer investors a way to invest in property portfolios without directly buying physical real estate. REITs, often traded on major stock exchanges, provide a liquid form of real estate investment, enabling easy entry and exit.

This strategy focuses on income generation, as REITs are required to distribute a majority of their taxable income to shareholders.

Why this is low-risk

Investing in REITs is considered low-risk because it involves diversified portfolios of income-generating properties, which typically provide steady returns. Also, being publicly traded, REITs offer greater liquidity compared to traditional real estate investments.

Who this is best for

REITs are ideal for investors seeking exposure to real estate without the complexities of direct property ownership. They suit those who prefer more liquid assets and are looking for regular income distributions, such as retirees or income-focused investors.

5. Airbnb Arbitrage

Airbnb arbitrage involves leasing properties long-term and then subletting them as short-term rentals on platforms like Airbnb. This strategy capitalizes on the difference between long-term lease costs and short-term rental income. It’s particularly effective in high-demand tourist or business areas, where short-term rental rates can significantly exceed the cost of long-term leases.

Why this is low-risk

Airbnb arbitrage is considered lower risk because it doesn’t require property ownership. The primary investment is the lease and setup costs.

The strategy capitalizes on the difference between long-term lease expenses and short-term rental income, potentially yielding high returns without the commitment of property purchase.

Who this is best for

This strategy is best for individuals who have expertise in the short-term rental market and possess skills in hospitality and customer service. It’s particularly suitable for those who prefer not to invest large capital in buying property but are adept at creating attractive rental spaces.

6. House Hack Short-term Rentals

This is often best suited for individuals who already own a home.

Start by finding a short-term rental in an area of high demand.

From there, put down 10 percent to purchase the property. Then, rent out this property when it’s not in use.

Conversely, when you do occupy it, rent out your primary residence. This strategy leaves you with two cash-flowing properties, and eventually, two properties that you own free and clear.

Once you’re stable with a single short-term rental, consider doing it again.

Why this is low-risk

House hacking short-term rentals diversifies income sources, reducing financial risk by spreading it across multiple properties. The strategy typically involves properties in high-demand areas, as this helps maintain steady rental income and property values.

Who this is best for

This approach is suitable for homeowners who are comfortable managing properties and dealing with the dynamic nature of short-term rentals. It is especially ideal for individuals looking to enter real estate investment with minimal disruption to their current living situation.

Watch our video below for more guidance on implementing this strategy.

Final Thoughts

These low-risk real estate investing strategies could be the key that unlocks a stable and profitable future in an industry you love.

Remember, there’s no need to simultaneously experiment with all six strategies. Choose one, learn more, implement your knowledge, and continually tweak your strategy. This will lead you toward a successful investing future.

Smarten up your 2024 personal investing strategy with Dave Meyer Set yourself up for a lifetime of smart, focused, and intentional investing with Dave Meyer’s guide to personal portfolio strategy. Play to your unique strengths, make investing enjoyable, and achieve your specific life goals on your own timeline.

Note By BiggerPockets: These are opinions written by the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of BiggerPockets.