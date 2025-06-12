SEOUL – A sign at a private swimming pool in Gyeonggi Province is drawing backlash online for appearing to demean low-income individuals.

Photos of the sign which detailed the guidelines for using the pool began circulating on June 12 on online communities and social media platforms.

“The turbidity of the water after use reflects your income level,” the sign read. “Research shows that the lower a person’s income is, the less hygienic they are.”

One user who posted the image which wrote “This is a private pool in Gyeonggi Province. How can they openly express hatred toward the poor? Our society is soaked in classism and poverty shaming. This is a serious issue.”

Commenters expressed outrage online.

One user wrote: “What does pool cleanliness have to do with income?”

Another wrote: “This is pure discrimination.”

Some users questioned, writing: “Why would anyone use such offensive language?”

The pool’s management has not yet issued an official statement. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

