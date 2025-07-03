



One of the hardest parts about being a shopper these days is trying to figure out if you’re getting ripped off.

After a rather tumultuous past five years, many of us are fatigued by the near-constant promotions stores run in an effort to beckon us in.

That’s not because we’ve lost the appetite for a good sale. Rather, it’s because we just don’t know if good sales really exist anymore.

In the early 2020s, Covid put most retailers into something of a tailspin. A massive retraction of customer activity in brick-and-mortar stores forced many retailers to reconsider their business plans.

With fewer shoppers coming through their doors, most stores had to act quickly to salvage their bottom line.

For some, this meant transitioning operations to online as quickly as possible. But this is much easier said than done, and few had the foresight or technological know-how to make this change overnight.

Instead, many retailers weathered the storm as best they could. They limped along during the worst of the pandemic.

And when things began to reopen, many attempted to lure us back in with sales, promotions, and exciting limited-time offerings.

Lowe’s is running a big summer sale. Image source: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Retailers are still trying to gain customers

At first, retailers’ enticing offers worked.

A large, pent-up demand for in-store shopping returned with a vengeance after the world began to reopen.

Many shoppers couldn’t wait to get back inside a store and fill their carts with home decor, back-to-school supplies, or outdoor equipment at their favorite retailer.

But this enthusiasm ultimately leveled off. And many stores were forced to go back to the drawing board to retain high levels of foot traffic.

So some retailers have been in a constant state of promotion as they try to keep customers sticky. Everyone from big-box retailers to niche downtown stores began running seemingly constant sales to attract deal-hunters.

This business model became supremely important as interest rates and costs continued to rise over the 2020s, and it remains critical for many retailers to this day.

Lowe’s runs a huge sale

But not every retailer follows this model. Lowe’s (LOW) , for example, is not in a constant promotion state.

It has seen its business nicely lifted thanks to something of a home improvement renaissance during and following the pandemic. So permanent sales aren’t necessary to keep customers happy.

In July, however, Lowe’s is running a July 4th promotion where customers can grab summertime and household goods during the first week and a half of the month.

Some of the featured items included in the sale are:

Frigidaire side by side fridge: $999 (was $1,399)

Pit Boss Pellet Grill: $499 (was $549)

Origin 21 Wicker Patio Set: $698 (was $998)

Whirlpool Extra Large Vented Dryer: $498 (was $699)

Lowe’s will also feature deals of the day, which will change throughout the entirety of the sale.

The promotion ends July 9, 2025, just one day after Amazon (AMZN) launches its annual Prime Day sale.

It’s expected that Amazon’s Prime Day will see millions of items and household goods go on sale during the summertime promotion.

