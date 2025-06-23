Olympian and LSU Tigers sprinter Favour Ofili has reportedly switched her national allegiance from Nigeria to Turkey, effective May 31, according to media reports.

However, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) insists it has not received any official communication regarding the decision.

TV Jamaica News and Radio reported over the weekend that the 22-year-old, who competes in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay, notified the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of World Athletics of her intent to now represent Turkey. The move, the report stated, was driven by deep frustration with the Nigerian athletics authorities.

AFN President Tonobok Okowa, recently re-elected for a second four-year term, told ESPN that the federation remains in the dark regarding any nationality change.

“We have not been informed of any change in nationality, either by the athlete or the AIU,” he said.

“All we have heard so far as a federation is a rumour by journalists. Just like every other sports-loving person in Nigeria, on the continent and beyond, I and the newly elected board read and heard her desire to change nationality from the media. If this is true, it is sad, disheartening and painful.”

Ofili’s decision, if confirmed, comes after a string of disappointments involving Nigerian athletics officials. She was one of 14 athletes barred from competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to administrative failings, including the failure of the AFN and Nigeria Olympic Committee to complete mandatory pre-Games drug testing for athletes based in the U.S.

Four years later, history appeared to repeat itself. Ofili was again caught up in another administrative error – this time being omitted from Nigeria’s entry list for the women’s 100m at the Paris 2024 Olympics despite qualifying.

She voiced her frustration in a searing Instagram post at the time: “It is with great regret that I have just been told I will not be competing in the 100 meters at this Olympic Games.

“I qualified, but those with the AFN and NOC failed to enter my name. I have worked for 4 years to earn this opportunity. For what… to not be entered and compete at the Olympic Games because the responsible organization failed to enter me?

“Please remember, in the last Olympic Games I was not able to compete because AFN, NADC and NOC failed to release funds for athletes in the USA to be tested, which made 14 Nigerian athletes that qualified not to compete.

“Now THIS… If those responsible are NOT held accountable for taking this opportunity from me, neither organization can ever be trusted in the future! Next one is the 200 meters. I hope I am entered.”

Favour Ofili competed at NCAA level for LSU Tigers. Sam Wasson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Ofili did end up competing in the 200m, where she finished sixth. But after the race, she broke down in tears in the mixed zone, held by journalists as she sobbed. Then-Sports Minister John Owan Enoh announced a committee to investigate the blunder, but no action was taken before he left office — or after.

AFN President Okowa admitted the federation had attempted to reconcile with the LSU sprinter, but had been unable to make contact: “She is a promising athlete with huge potential.

“She has prevented the Federation from reaching her, and all efforts to heal the wounds caused by the 100m Paris Olympic Games omission have proved [unsuccessful.

“From the moves we have been making to get her fully prepared and back to the big athletics family and her response, it’s also clear that she had been preparing and working on her new-found Turkish love.

“She is old enough to decide what’s best for her, but it is painful and hard to take for us. However, we will not stop her-she is still our child, sister and daughter.”

Turkey has been aggressively recruiting track and field athletes as part of a long-term strategy targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Ofili, one of Nigeria’s most talented and marketable athletes, is seen as a major addition to that effort.

In a follow-up statement, the AFN said: “Lots of Athletics Federation of Nigeria officials are heartbroken about the matter, but they will not oppose Ofili’s wish to change her colours.”

Under World Athletics rules, athletes who switch nationalities must serve a three-year waiting period before becoming eligible to compete for their new country at international competitions. That would leave Ofili eligible to represent Turkey at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

As of now, Ofili remains listed as a Nigerian athlete on the World Athletics website. However, should her switch be confirmed, she would join a long list of Nigerian-born athletes who have chosen to represent other nations, often after similar frustrations.

Annette Echikunwoke, who was also one of the 14 athletes barred from Tokyo 2020, switched to represent the United States — her birth country — and went on to win silver in the hammer throw at Paris 2024, becoming the first American woman to medal in that event at the Olympics.

Others who have made similar moves include Francis Obikwelu (Portugal), Gloria Alozie (Spain), Florence Ekpo-Umoh (Germany), Salwa Eid Naser (Bahrain), and Femi Ogunode (Qatar).