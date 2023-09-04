





In a highly-anticipated season opener inside Camping World Stadium, No. 5 LSU became the only AP top-five team to drop its first game of 2023 in a historic upset loss to No. 8 Florida State.

The Tigers, in coach Brian Kelly’s second season, lost to the Seminoles, 45–24, Sunday night, placing LSU in a tie for the most points allowed by an AP top-five team in a season opener in the Poll Era (since 1936), according to ESPN Stats & Info.

LSU’s 45 allowed points are the most in an opener since the 1968 Oklahoma Sooners, also ranked No. 5, lost, 21–45, on the road to No. 3 Notre Dame.

Led by redshirt senior quarterback Jordan Travis, FSU fell behind, 17–14, at halftime before exploding for 31 points to outscore LSU’s seven in the second half. A second-year starter, Travis accounted for 18 points during the Tigers’ outburst, including a nifty one-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter and timely TD passes to receiver Keon Coleman and tight end Jaheim Bell in the fourth.

Travis finished with 23-of-31 for 342 yards, four TDs and an interception. Coleman, a once-coveted Michigan State transfer, led FSU with nine receptions, 122 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile for LSU, quarterback Jayden Daniels finished the night 22-of-37 for 347 yards, one TD and an INT. Daniels also led the game in rushing yards (64) while junior receiver Brian Thomas Jr. recorded a TD and game-high 142 yards on seven catches.

With Sunday’s wild affair in the books, FSU will look to continue its momentum with a home win over Southern Miss on Sept. 9. As for LSU, Kelly and Co will hope to regroup that day against Grambling State at home.







