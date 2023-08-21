Litecoin price declined heavily below $80 and $70 against the US Dollar. LTC is attempting a recovery wave but upsides might be limited above $70.

Litecoin is correcting losses from the $56 support zone against the US Dollar.

The price is now trading below $70 and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours).

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $66.00 on the 4-hour chart of the LTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The price could recover above $66 but the bears might remain active near $70.

Litecoin Price Starts Recovery

This past week, there was a sharp decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other altcoins against the US Dollar. LTC price formed a top near $85 before it started a fresh decline.

There was a sharp decline below $80 and $70. The price even declined below $60. It traded as low as $55.78 and recently started an upside correction. There was a minor increase above the $60 resistance level. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $85.39 swing high to the $55.78 low.

Litecoin is now trading below $70 and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours). There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $66.00 on the 4-hour chart of the LTC/USD pair.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $66 zone. The next major resistance is near the $70 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $85.39 swing high to the $55.78 low. If there is a clear break above the $70 resistance, the price could start another strong increase.

Source: LTCUSD on TradingView.com

In the stated case, the price is likely to continue higher toward the $75 and $78 levels. Any more gains might send LTC’s price toward the $85 resistance zone.

Fresh Decline in LTC?

If Litecoin price fails to clear the $70 resistance level, there could be a fresh decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $63.50 level.

The next major support is forming near the $60 level, below which there is a risk of a move toward the $56.00 support. Any further losses may perhaps send the price toward the $52 support.

Technical indicators:

4-hour MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for LTC/USD is still below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $63.50 followed by $60.00.

Major Resistance Levels – $66.00 and $70.00.