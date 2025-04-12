Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The content on this page is for information purposes only.

Prime brokerage company LTP recently launched an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading platform aimed at institutional clients. The platform’s launch represents an important move, as it would offer a better suite of services, thus bridging the gap between digital and traditional finance.

The CEO and funder of LTP, Jack Yang, commented on the launch of the new platform, saying that its introduction represents a natural extension of the firm’s mission to deliver a complete, end-to-end prime brokerage platform.

Now that OTC trading is live, it also integrated both fiat and stablecoin rails. As a result, the company can enable institutions to access liquidity, execute trades, and allocate capital — all with unparalleled efficiency.

LTP also explained that introducing an OTC trading platform serves as a highlight of a growing trend in the digital assets space, which is growing demand for institutional-grade services.

What Does LTP’s New Platform Have To Offer?

The platform itself aggregates liquidity from some of the industry’s top-quality exchanges, market makers, and ECNs. This allows it to establish a robust environment for large-scale trading. The increased liquidity also ensures that institutions can execute high-value trades efficiently while causing minimal market disruptions.

The platform was designed to offer a wide range of features that institutional traders need to conduct operations, such as fiat and stablecoin on- and off-ramps, which lets them perform smooth entry or exit from digital markets. Furthermore, LTP promised to improve execution for major stablecoins and tokens to enable better trade execution.

Among the platform’s other standout elements is the custom Requests For Quote (RFQs), as well as block trade workflows. On top of that, the new platform also supports structured products and tokenized real-world assets, which reflects a wider trend toward integration of assets from traditional financial industry into the crypto space.

For most institutions, risk management is the most important aspect, and LTP’s platform recognized that. This is why it offers comprehensive hedging services, and it allows clients to trade without having to go through pre-funding. This is possible thanks to the ability to use qualified custodians or off-exchange settlement solutions. This reduces operational risks while enhancing capital efficiency at the same time.