Challengers director Luca Guadagnino has revealed that his previously announced Audrey Hepburn biopic is no longer happening.

Was it revealed why Luca Guadagnino’s Audrey Hepburn movie was scrapped?

During a Q&A at the BFI London Film Festival, Twitter user @sunflowroceans asked Guadagnino about the status of his Audrey Hepburn movie, which was set to star Rooney Mara. The director responded to the question and revealed that the film isn’t happening anymore, but ended the reply on a somewhat hopeful note by saying it could perhaps be made one day.

“Unfortunately, that project is not happening,” Guadagnino stated at the Q&A. “It’s very sad, because it was a great script, and, of course, a great actress to play Audrey. Maybe one day.”

Here’s his whole answer to my question. I basically asked him about some new update (I cut out my question coz yeah my voice and accent is horrible) pic.twitter.com/9s9KjoMafF — klaudia ✨ (@sunflowroceans) October 5, 2023

The untitled Audrey Hepburn biopic was being written by Michael Mitnick (The Current War). It was set to be produced by Mara and Apple Studios.

Audrey Hepburn was best known for acclaimed performances in iconic films such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady, Funny Face, and Roman Holiday. The latter earned her an Oscar for Best Actress in 1953. She was also known for her influential and timeless style, which further cemented her status as a pop culture icon.