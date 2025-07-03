Severe weather researchers say a weak tornado touched down in a community north of London, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

The Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University says the tornado in Lucan, Ont., started around 3:20 p.m. and caused minor damage, including snapping tree branches and tearing sections of roofing off a farm building.

The organization says it has rated the tornado as EF0, with an estimated maximum wind speed of 110 kilometres per hour and a maximum path width of 100 metres.

It says no injuries have been reported.

On average, the organization says, tornado season in Canada stretches over six months, from roughly the middle of April to the middle of September.

The organization says about a third of tornadoes in Canada occur in July, making it the month with the most tornado activity.

It says the country experienced its longest tornado season on record last year, with the first tornado logged on March 16 in Malden Centre, Ont., and the last on Nov. 10 near Fergus, Ont.