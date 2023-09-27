An emotional Lucas Moura celebrated as he won a trophy with his hometown club just months after leaving Spurs.

The 31-year-old winger fell to his knees and celebrated as he was embraced by his teammates after Sao Paulo beat Flamengo 2-1 over a two-legged final to win the Brazillian Cup last Sunday (24 September).

The Brazilian made his return home after leaving Spurs on a free transfer over the summer.

Moura won the Copa Sudamericana in 2012 during his first spell in Sao Paulo and he did not have to wait long to land his second trophy at the club where he started his senior career.