Lucid has previewed a new Air Midnight Dream Edition limited-production model ahead of its world debut at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich on September 5.

As its name suggests, the Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition adopts a sinister styling theme with many dark details. It is actually an Air Dream Edition featuring Lucid’s Stealth theme, a combination that wasn’t been available before.

On the outside, the Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition features a dark polished exterior trim and 21-inch Aero Dream wheels with satin black inserts. Inside, it gets a darker cabin inspired by the nighttime Mojave Desert.

Since the Lucid Air Dream Edition is no longer available in the United States – the 500-strong production run has been sold out since 2021 – the Air Midnight Dream Edition is destined exclusively for the European market and will not be sold in the US.

Lucid says the exclusive, limited-production luxury electric sedan offers a combined range of up to 496 miles (799 kilometers) on the WLTP test cycle and has a combined power consumption of 16.6 kilowatt-hours/100 kilometers.

The EV maker started European deliveries of the Air Dream Edition in December 2022 in two variants, the 933-horsepower Range and the 1,111-hp Performance. The Dream Edition had a starting price of 218,000 euros in Germany, the equivalent of $235,500, but the limited-run model is no longer available to order because the limited production run has sold out.

The Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition will likely cost more. The model will be on display during IAA at the company’s Studio in Munich located at Odeonsplatz 2. On September 5 and 6, the Studio will only be open to the media and invited guests. Starting 7 September, the Studio will be open for public viewing of the Air Midnight Dream Edition.

In addition to its permanent Studio in Munich, Lucid will also place a pop-up Studio in the city located at Königsplatz 1, which will host the European premiere of the Air Pure. Visitors will also be able to take short test drives of Lucid’s most accessible model on a nearby street.