Ahead of Holi next Friday, Imam of Lucknow Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali has advised Muslims to offer namaz at a mosque in their locality that day, instead of going to faraway ones. In an advisory issued on Thursday, Maulana Khalid Rashid said the mosques, where Juma (Friday prayer) is usually offered between 12.30 pm and 1 pm, may postpone it to 2 pm.

“This year, the second Juma of Ramzan is on March 14, which will be celebrated as Holi. Hence, Muslims should not go to a distant mosque for namaz, but offer the prayer at a mosque in their locality,” he said.

Namaz at Jama Masjid Eidgah in Lucknow will be offered at 2 pm next Friday, instead of 12.45 pm, the Imam added.

In Bareilly, the president of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, appealed to Imams to fix the Friday prayers at 2.30 pm on Holi.

In areas with a mixed population, the Juma should be fixed at 2.30 pm, while it need not be changed in areas with a predominantly Muslim population, he said, appealing to the Imams and mutawallis of mosques to pay special attention to such things.



In a statement, Maulana Razvi advised the common Muslims not to come out on the streets for more than 3-4 hours, and that they should remain very cautious if they have to go out for some important work. He said the holy month of Ramzan should be spent with patience. “If a child or an ignorant person puts colour on you, there is no need to get into a fight. Go home and wash it off. Holi colours do not make your clothes impure,” he said. A police officer posted in Sambhal had courted controversy on Thursday when he said those uncomfortable with Holi colours should remain indoors, as the festival comes once a year.

Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary, during a peace committee meeting held at the Sambhal Kotwali police station on Thursday, had said, “Holi is a festival that comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times in a year. If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors. Those who step out should have a broad mindset, as festivals are meant to be celebrated together.”

The comment attracted criticism from opposition parties, which demanded action against him. They said the remarks showed “bias” and did not befit a police officer.