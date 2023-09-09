Email us at [email protected]!
Hey y’all! This week the team sits down with Founder of Studio Sai and Eternights Developer Jae Hyun Yoo to chat about the upcoming dating action RPG. Also the team talks Goodbye Volcano High and growing game backlogs.
Stuff We Talked About
- NBA 2K24 – PS5, PS4
- Nour: Play With Your Food – PS5, PS4
- Eternights Boss Battle Blog
- Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 Features Blog
- Tennis On-Court Blog – PS VR2
- Interview w/ Jae Hyun Yoo (begins at 09:20)
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
The Cast
Thanks to Cory Schmitz for our beautiful logo and Dormilón for our rad theme song and show music.
[Editor’s note: PSN game release dates are subject to change without notice. Game details are gathered from press releases from their individual publishers and/or ESRB rating descriptions.]