Email us at [email protected]!

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google or RSS, or download here

Hey y’all! This week the team sits down with Founder of Studio Sai and Eternights Developer Jae Hyun Yoo to chat about the upcoming dating action RPG. Also the team talks Goodbye Volcano High and growing game backlogs.

Stuff We Talked About

NBA 2K24 – PS5, PS4

Nour: Play With Your Food – PS5, PS4

Eternights Boss Battle Blog

Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 Features Blog

Tennis On-Court Blog – PS VR2

Interview w/ Jae Hyun Yoo ( begins at 09:20 )

) Goodbye Volcano High

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

The Cast

Thanks to Cory Schmitz for our beautiful logo and Dormilón for our rad theme song and show music.

[Editor’s note: PSN game release dates are subject to change without notice. Game details are gathered from press releases from their individual publishers and/or ESRB rating descriptions.]