The popularity of “crash” format games has especially increased this year. On this wave appeared a lot of analogs of the original crash slot Aviator. Among the competitors, the best results managed to show the device Lucky Jet, released by the provider Gaming Corp. in 2021.

Crash game Lucky Jet was exclusively presented on the site 1win, and today gambling entertainment is available only in this gaming club. The slot machine has advantages that distinguish it among the vast assortment of online casinos:

elementary rules with simple management;

the ability to affect the winnings in the round;

bonus options – auto, double bets, chat, statistics;

use of Provably Fair technology;

wide range of betting limits;

maximum winnings over 100000x;

high-quality mobile version;

work without crashes and freezes.

In this totalizator users can really understand what gambling is. The gameplay is as dynamic as possible – the round replaces the round, there are only a few seconds to think about the bet. Gambler can quickly get carried away and stop watching the bank, so you should limit one session to half an hour. After a short respite, you can return to the fight for big wins.

At first glance Lucky Jet differs from alternative crash games only visually. Instead of airplanes and rockets, a funny guy – Lucky Joe – is going to conquer the sky. It is his flight that determines the monetary winnings of the participants. Each round starts with a multiplier of 1.0x, the maximum height is unpredictable – it can both stop within 2.0x and overcome the mark of 100.0x.

The multipliers in the crash game are generated using Provably Fair. The servers of three real participants who placed the first bets in the upcoming round are activated.

Compared to the alternatives, the entertainment offers the biggest winnings. The maximum bet is 140 credits, and the limit coefficient is unknown. To date, the real jackpot that the user has withdrawn has exceeded 300000x.

At Lucky Jet, betting can be quite lucrative and bring unexpectedly large cash winnings. The following characteristics will also help to assess the payment potential of the totalizator:

theoretical return RTP – 97%;

volatility level – average;

betting limits – 0.1-140 coins.

To fully appreciate the benefits will be possible only when playing directly. Betting at Lucky Jet is currently only possible at 1win. This is an international gaming club with an excellent reputation and stable financial statistics. Here is the original software without scripts or other obstacles to winning.

Play Lucky Jet for money

Free you can only observe on Lucky Jet – to inspect the control panel and menu items, familiarize yourself with the instruction, study statistics. To make sure of the advantages of gambling in practice and try to take the winnings, you will have to risk your own money.

Play in real mode Russian users can on the site 1win. Entering the game consists of three simple steps – registration, deposit, launch. However, before gamers need to get directly to the casino. Since gambling activity in the Russian Federation is prohibited, the official site is blocked, you can restore access with the help of a VPN or a working mirror.

Already after getting to the active page of 1win you can start a step-by-step game for real money at Lucky Jet:

Playing Lucky Jet Stage Description Step 1: log in Newcomers to the 1win site will need to register in order to discover the full functionality of the casino. It is allowed to create an account by phone, e-mail or through social networks. Existing customers can immediately authorize on the working mirror. Step 2: depositing money After entering the institution, the upper panel will change – there will be an item “Refill” to make a deposit. You can transfer the desired amount from VISA, MasterCard bank cards, from an e-wallet, from a cryptocurrency account. Step 3: Launch the game Once the funds are in your balance, find the “Lucky Jet” item in the top bar. One click will instantly take you to the slot machine. After a couple of seconds of loading Lucky Joe will appear. Step 4: betting money On the panel below using the buttons or manually specify the bet size and confirm the action. Wait for the start of the round, follow the takeoff and collect the winnings at the expected coefficient with the “Withdraw” button.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to play Lucky Jet?

During the game, the user needs to have time to make two actions – make a bet and withdraw the winnings. All steps are performed through the control panel at the bottom. The player can choose the moment for withdrawal himself.

How to run a crash game for money?

To play in Lucky Jet, you need to register at 1win and make a deposit. With a positive balance will be able to go to the slot machine and start betting for real money.

Where can I withdraw my winnings?

Winnings from the game can be sent to a bank card, electronic and cryptocurrency wallet. It is important to use only your withdrawal details.

Are there any bonuses for Lucky Jet?

On the 1win website, you can get a bonus when funding your account after registration. The operator provides up to 500% on the first four deposits. The amount can be wagered in a crash game if desired.

How to download Lucky Jet ?

Lucky Jet is not a standalone game. It is an exclusive game of 1WIN casino and is part of its application.

You can download the current version of the 1WIN app by clicking here.

