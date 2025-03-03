Nighttime observing program at Kitt Peak National Observatory. Credit: B. Foott/KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA

To the Moon

University of Chicago Press

Chicago, IL

Lunar: A History of the Moon in Myths, Maps, and Matter compiles 44 hand-drawn cartographic charts created by illustrator-cartographers from the U.S. Geological Survey. This 256-page hardback contains 500 color images, as well as commentary on Earth’s natural satellite from experts and scholars, combining scientific observations and explanations with stories of the Moon’s impact on human art, history, and culture.

Nebulous addition

Celestron

Torrance, CA

Celestron has created a new nebula filter exclusively for their Origin Home Observatory. The accessory is used to block light pollution and accentuate the light from Hα at 656 nanometers, Hβ at 486 nm, and OIII at 496/501 nm wavelengths. It is constructed with an antireflective coating and a patented glass to prevent scratches and distortion. It attaches easily to the scope without other adapters.

Inner Focus

William Optics

Zhongzheng, Taiwan

The latest offering in William Optics’ Cat line is the RedCat 91 refractor. It is a five-element Petzval design including three super extra-low dispersion lenses and an internal focus design. With an increased 91mm diameter, the scope now has a 448mm focal length. It weighs less than 14 pounds with its included dovetail plate and two rings, making it a portable astrograph.

