BASEL, Switzerland — Lucy Bronze revealed after helping England defend their European Championship title that she had played the entirety of the tournament with a fractured tibia.

Bronze was exceptional throughout the Euros as the Lionesses backed up their Euro 2022 triumph with the title in Switzerland this time around.

She was one of England’s standout players and was frequently praised by her teammates for her unrelenting work-rate and inspirational qualities.

She hammered home the match-winning penalty against Sweden in the quarterfinals and was a key figure as they progressed through to the final.

Against Spain, she was eventually forced off injured at the break in extra time but after England’s penalty shootout win, she revealed the extent of her leg injury.

Lucy Bronze was forced off in England’s Euro 2025 final win against Spain. Leiting Gao/BSR Agency/Getty Images

“I have actually played the whole tournament with a fractured tibia, and then I have hurt my knee on my other leg,” Bronze told the BBC.

“That’s why I got a lot of praise from the girls after the Sweden game, as I’ve been in a lot of pain. If that’s what it takes to play for England, that’s what I’ll do.”

She added that it was “very painful”.

Bronze is now England’s record holder for the most appearances at a major tournament with 36.

“I mean, I think we never lost belief in ourselves,” Bronze said. “There was a lot of noise on the outside. We stuck together and dug deep. To win on penalties. This team is so inspiring to be part of. What we have done today is unbelievable.

“Winning on penalties is an amazing feeling, but to lose on penalties is a horrible way to lose a final. I know a lot of these girls from Barça missing penalties. It is difficult I have been there a couple of years ago.

“This year it was meant for England. Today we have shown resilience. We have shown everyone to believe in yourself no matter what people say about you.”