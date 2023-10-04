For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails

The hospital where nurse Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering babies is being investigated by police for corporate manslaughter.

Cheshire Constabulary said the force is conducting a corporate manslaughter investigation at the Countess of Chester Hospital following Letby’s convictions.

Letby, 33, was sentenced in August to a rare whole-life order for the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the hospital’s neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016, making her one of Britain’s most prolific serial killers of children.

Cheshire Constabulary has said the force is conducting a corporate manslarity investigation at the Countess of Chester Hospital following Letby's murder convictions

Police said the investigation into the Countess of Chester will focus on the time period of Letby’s crimes there, considering areas such as senior leadership and decision-making “to determine whether any criminality has taken place”. The force added, “At this stage, we are not investigating any individuals in relation to gross negligence manslaughter.”

Announcing the corporate manslaughter investigation on Wednesday, Detective Superintendent Simon Blackwell, said: “The investigation is in the very early stages and we are unable to go into any further details or answer specific questions at this time.

“We recognise that this investigation will have a significant impact on a number of different stakeholders including the families in this case and we are continuing to work alongside and support them during this process.”

Letby, from Hereford, denied all the offences and formally lodged an appeal against her conviction at the Court of Appeal last month

The families of her victims welcomed the “significant” news.

Tamlin Bolton, a lawyer at Switalskis law firm who is representing the families of seven babies said: “We are reassured that some steps are now being taken to consider the actions of management from a criminal perspective. It will be for the CPS and the Police to determine now if the conduct of the senior management at the Countess of Chester Hospital fell so far below what could reasonably have been expected of them, that their actions caused or contributed to the deaths of those seven children.

“Whist the news is welcomed, this announcement brings with it fresh anguish for the families as they wait for the conclusion of these further criminal investigations.”

Parents of twin babies who Letby was found guilty of harming added anyone who “aided” Letby “need to be brought to justice”.

Following the verdicts, families of Letby’s victims expressed their “extreme hurt, anger and distress”. Janet Moore, a family liaison coordinator at Cheshire Constabulary, read out a joint statement on behalf of the families at the time, which said: “We are heartbroken, devastated, angry and feel numb. We may never truly know why this happened.”

Letby, 33, was sentenced in August to a rare whole-life order for the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester hospital's neonatal unit

She is facing a further trial over one count of attempted murder related to a baby girl, known as Child K, in February 2016. A provisional date for the retrial, which is expected to last between two and three weeks at Manchester Crown Court, has been set for 10 June next year.

An independent inquiry has also been announced by the Department of Health, which will examine “the circumstances surrounding the deaths and incidents, including how concerns raised by clinicians were dealt with”.

The parents of twin babies Letby was found guilty of harming have said they welcome the news of the corporate manslaughter investigation.

They said: “Hopefully now there will be no hiding place for the senior management of that trust. There is definitely more to this – people who aided Letby to carry on her deeds need to be brought to justice. I’m sure the police will do this during their investigation and I’m grateful to them for all the dedicated support they have given us.”

Tony Chambers, former chief executive of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, when Letby committed her crimes, said: “I am truly sorry for what all the families have gone through, and I intend to co-operate fully and openly with the police investigation.

“I am deeply saddened by what has come to light during this trial and the crimes that have been committed are appalling and my thoughts are with the children at the heart of this case and their families and loved ones.”

The Independent has contacted the Countess of Chester Hospital for comment.