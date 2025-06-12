Pharmacy benefits manager LucyRx is partnering with Personify Health, a health navigation and benefits company, to provide employers with a more individualized, clinically focused strategy for managing GLP medications and weight care.

The companies will provide an integrated offering that merges pharmacy benefit strategy with support from GLP-1-trained coaches, personalized care plans for medication management and education from Personify’s Transform Weight Management program.

Personify’s program provides members with custom-built, coach-led counseling, as well as impetus and resources to help them manage their weight and medication.

Key elements of the GLP-1 strategy include targeted prior authorization criteria aimed at ensuring therapy gets to people who need it most, and real-time clinical reviews and benefit optimization driven by LucyIQ, LucyRx’s proprietary AI platform.

The strategy will also include customized support from certified health coaches from Personify Health, menopause-specific care pathways and behavioral health assistance from LucyRx, and orderly step-down rules to improve long-term outcomes.

Dr. Jeffrey Jacques, chief medical officer at Personify Health, citing a study by J.P. Morgan Research, stated that around 9% of the U.S. population, or approximately 30 million people, will become GLP-1 users by 2030.

“The growing need for chronic condition support and increasing expectations for employer-sponsored GLP-1 benefits offerings have driven employers to rethink their approach,” Jacques said in a statement.

“Together with LucyRx, we are providing members with meaningful wrap-around support that gives them the tools and education they need for long-lasting, healthy lifestyles, whether using a weight management medication or not.”

THE LARGER TREND

In 2024, WeightWatchers partnered with Personify Health to enable employers to offer the company’s business offerings, allowing employees to access weight-related healthcare tools, including behavioral health, medication management and virtual care.

Companies using Personify Health had the option to offer their employees WeightWatchers for Business to access the weight health company’s B2B offerings.

Personify Health was formed that same year after mobile-first employee wellness and engagement company Virgin Pulse and benefits and analytics platform HealthComp merged and rebranded under the name Personify Health.

Personify combined Virgin Pulse’s offerings with HealthComp’s health plan administration solutions, providing a single platform that integrates health, navigation, benefits and wellbeing experiences alongside data-driven personalization.

In April, LucyRx received a strategic growth investment from LRV Health. With the funding round, LRV Health joined LucyRx’s existing investor base, which brought the company’s total committed capital at the time to more than $500 million.

The company utilized the funds to scale its technology-enabled platform, grow client partnerships, and improve access to and affordability of prescription drugs.