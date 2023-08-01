Ludacris was so moved following his performance at the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati earlier this month that he gave a five-figure donation to their local children’s theater.

According to a report from Cincinnati’s Local 12 on Monday (July 31), Luda pledged $50,000 to the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati to help support its $48 million restoration campaign for the Emery Theater building.

In a statement to the news outlet, Ludacris said: “I’m drawn to the Children’s Theatre’s project in Cincinnati because of the plans to develop new works that hit on the topics that matter to kids today. The Emery project signals an incredible opportunity for more children to access the arts and see themselves in what happens on stage.”

He added: “As a father of four daughters and a philanthropist who’s constantly investing in the next generation, I’m honored to be a part of this.”

Per an Instagram update on Monday, the theater is now currently sitting at just over $30 million toward its $48 million goal.

“Exciting News! TCT has received an anonymous $1.5 million gift, in addition to a $50,000 donation from the @ludacrisfdtn,” the update read. “This pushes our “A Crown for the Queen City” campaign over the $30 million mark!”

In other Ludacris news, the multi-hyphenate recently celebrated the opening of his second Chicken + Beer airport restaurant, this time at Los Angeles’ LAX.

Taking to Instagram on July 19, Luda revealed that the doors are officially open on the new venture – which is named after his third studio album, 2003’s Chicken-n-Beer.

He launched his first location at Gate D5 in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in 2016, and now fans can enjoy the cuisine in LAX’s Terminal 3.

“ITS OFFICIAL!!!!!” Ludacris wrote with a photo of the staff. “CHICKEN & BEER LAX IS NOW OPEN! [five fire emojis] TERMINAL 3! LOS ANGELES LETS GO!!!”

According to its official website, Chicken + Beer serves “all the flavors of Southern soul food from fresh made waffles with crispy fried chicken, creamy shrimp and grits, better than your mama’s mac & cheese, greens and more.”

In May, Ludacris joined only a handful of rappers who have received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Taking possession of the 2,756th star at 6426 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, Luda was joined by a star-studded bevy of supporters that included LL COOL J, Queen Latifah, Vin Diesel and Tyrese.