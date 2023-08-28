Luh Tyler made his Rolling Loud debut earlier this year at the popular festival’s annual Miami show, and relived the moment in his new video for “Rapper Of The Year.”

Released on Friday (August 25), the clip shows the HipHopDX Rising Star performing as he’s joined on stage by Kodak Black, as well as his own mom.

“Rapper Of The Year” is the title track from Luh Tyler’s new EP, which also included the songs “I’m Him” and “St. Nick.”

Check out the video below.

Speaking to HipHopDX in April, Luh Tyler opened up about the crazy online interactions he gets as an upcoming artist. One particular request stood out among the rest – and it involved his sister’s feet.

According to Tyler, the wildest request he ever received from a fan was when someone asked for pictures of his sister’s feet in exchange for money. Even though he thought it was an odd request, he did admit to taking the unusual request into consideration.

“I was about to do it [too],” he laughed. “I was ’bout to take a picture of her feet and send that bih to that man, but n-ggas be weird, [so] I don’t know.”

He added: “That shit was crazy right there though. [Like why] a n-gga wanna look at some feet?”

Later on in the conversation, Luh Tyler opened up about teen dating, admitting that he hasn’t yet gone out to dinner with someone. “Like going out to eat and all that?” he questioned. “I ain’t never did no date forreal.”

Though he talked about taking someone’s girl out to a Waffle House on his song “Law & Order,” he made it clear that he didn’t actually consider that a date. “I’m with your bitch, we at the Waffle House, yeah, we on Tennessee/ No, I don’t trap but some of my n-ggas out here servin’ ten a G,” he raps on the track.

At only 17-years-old, the musician has already made his mark as one of the hottest new artists on the music scene.