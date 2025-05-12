Liverpool forward Luis Díaz has expressed his desire to stay at Anfield amid continued speculation over his future.

Díaz, who joined Liverpool from FC Porto in 2022, has two years remaining on his deal and has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Merseyside.

However, after scoring his 17th goal of the season in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, the Colombia international suggested that talks over a new contract are imminent.

Asked whether he would like to stay at Liverpool, Díaz told Telemundo Deportes: “Yes, happy. From the first day I arrived, I’ve always been happy, calm, enjoying the football played at this great team.

“We’ll be talking about it, we’ll talk about it [about the renewal]. For me, I would stay however many years it takes, it also depends on the club, everything.

“These are details that are sorted out separately. Very calm, I’m happy and enjoying the Premier League.”

This has been Díaz’s most productive season in a Liverpool shirt, with the 28-year-old also having registered eight assists in all competitions this term.

He has featured in all but two of Liverpool’s 36 Premier League games, excelling both at left-wing and centre-forward to help Arne Slot’s side clinch the club’s 20th league title