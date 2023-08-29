Protesters gather in Madrid calling for Spanish football federation president to resign
Luis Rubiales’ mother has locked herself in a church and is going on a hunger strike in order to end the “inhumane witch-hunt” on her son as the Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) held an emergency meeting on Monday.
Rubiales was suspended by Fifa for kissing Women’s World Cup winner, Jenni Hermoso, on the lips in an act the footballer says she did not consent to. Fifa banned Rubiales from all football-related activity for 90 days over his conduct and have launched an investigation into his behaviour, while Spanish police are now investigating the federation president for alleged sexual assault.
Following his refusal to resign, the Spanish women’s national team signed a letter stating their intent not to play for the country until Rubiales is removed from his role and the coaching staff – excepting manager Jorge Vilda – have all walked out. And in bizarre new developments, the Spanish FA requested that Uefa excludes their national and club teams from all European competitions because of Spanish government intervention in the crisis – a request which Uefa has denied. Now the Rfef have finally asked Rubiales to resign, with the matter seemingly coming to a head on Tuesday.
Follow all the latest updates from the Luis Rubiales crisis:
Luis Rubiales – latest updates
Regional representatives of the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) have demanded the immediate resignation of the body’s chief Luis Rubiales – but stopped short of calling for a motion of no confidence – for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the World Cup.
The Federation’s move came as the situation has spiralled into a national row over women’s rights, macho behaviour and sexual abuse with many acting ministers asking for Rubiales to leave. Many of the federation representatives had applauded Rubiales when he announced on Friday he would not quit, but late on Monday asked him to step down and called for a restructuring of key positions in the federation “to allow for a new phase of management in Spanish football” with more gender equality.
“Following recent events and the unacceptable behaviour that has seriously damaged Spanish football’s image, the (regional) presidents demand that Luis Rubiales immediately resign,” the representatives said in a statement. The about-turn at the federation followed the opening of a preliminary probe by the High Court prosecutor on whether Rubiales might have committed an act of sexual aggression and piled pressure on Rubiales. He was suspended by FIFA from all soccer-related activities for three months on Saturday amid a furore over the incident at the presentation ceremony following Spain’s Women’s World Cup win in Sydney on Aug. 20.
Gender issues are a prominent topic in Spain.
The outgoing Socialist-led government has presided over a raft of legal reforms around gender change, abortion and sex work. A loophole in its law around sexual consent, however, let rapists out of jail, resulting in a significant electoral loss by the far-left Podemos party, in the government coalition, in July’s election.
Rubiales, 46, has refused to step down, saying the kiss – which took place in a live broadcast – was consensual.
His mother is holed up in a church in the family’s hometown of Motril and has started a hunger strike in support of her son.
A few dozen residents of Motril on Monday gathered outside the church, shouting, clapping and holding up signs in support of Rubiales and his mother. “Stop hunt against Rubiales, enough!”, read one of the signs.
Some residents said calls for Rubiales to step down were an “excessive” punishment.
“We are talking about a little kiss, he didn’t kill anyone,” Amparo Macias said.
Hermoso, her team mates and the Spanish government say the kiss was unwanted and demeaning.
Acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz demanded the dismissal of the head coaches of both the men’s and women’s national teams.
Reuters29 August 2023 15:20
Luis Rubiales saga has overshadowed Spain World Cup win, says Lionesses’ Ella Toone
Ella Toone has said that England’s Lionesses “all stand behind Jennifer Hermoso” with Luis Rubiales still yet to resign after kissing the Spain midfielder without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final.
The president of the Spanish football association (RFEF) has refused to step down from his role after the incident during the medal ceremony that followed Spain’s triumph ver England in Australia.
Manchester United’s Toone, who was part of the Lionesses side beaten in Sydney, believes that Rubiales’s actions and the subsequent outcry have overshadowed Spain’s first Women’s World Cup win.
Karl Matchett29 August 2023 15:00
Luis Rubiales – latest updates
Continuing with the Spanish players, Putellas added that other nations have had issues at the Women’s World Cup which means players are not afforded the same opportunity to simply focus on doing their job which men’s teams seem able to.
“It annoys me because it’s not just one country. It’s very repetitive. And Fifa have to take note. There are many countries who have spent time with disputes,” she said to Marca. “That saps your energy when the player only wants to focus on training, looking after themselves, prepare properly and leave everything on the pitch.
“All the energy you spend on arguing, in having your say, on strategic plans… we’re players! I’ve lost some of my romanticism, but not on the pitch.”
Karl Matchett29 August 2023 14:40
Luis Rubiales – latest updates
Andres Iniesta has spoken out on social media about the conduct of Rubiales and how his refusal to accept responsibility for unacceptable actions has tarnished Spain’s World Cup win.
“After what has happened this week, I would like to convey my sadness, as a person, as the father of three daughters, as a husband and as a footballer, in the face of the events that we are experiencing in our football and around the Spanish women’s team.
“I believe that we cannot tolerate performances like the ones we have seen, which have tarnished a milestone as big as winning a World Cup. I cannot imagine the feeling that all the players of the national team must have right now seeing how they are not talking about the great tournament they had and the fantastic football they taught us all.
“It’s a shame that a beautiful story that many players have built over so many years has become dirty. Instead, we have had to put up with a president who has held on to his position, who has not admitted that his behavior has been unacceptable and that it is damaging the image of our country and our football around the world.”
Alexia Putellas, meanwhile, told Spanish media she was fully behind her teammate Jenni Hermoso and that the event showed women’s football is still playing catchup to the men’s game, with respect and equality in treatment still sadly lacking.
Karl Matchett29 August 2023 14:20
Luis Rubiales – latest updates
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) was handed a resignation on Friday but not the one they were expecting. It was widely expected that Luis Rubiales, the Spanish FA president, would announce his resignation in a press conference, but he opted instead to mount a crazed defence of his own actions and blame Jenni Hermoso instead, among others.
Speaking after the press conference the President of Spain’s Women’s football committee, Rafael del Amo, announced that he had handed in his own resignation due to Rubiales remaining in his post.
Karl Matchett29 August 2023 14:00
Joan Soteras has explained his 180-degree change, from backing Rubiales in the Rfef session where the president refused to resign, to calling for him to go. Soteras is the Catalan Football Federation president and told Tu Diras that although Rubiales backed him when he himself came under fire, he now realises the “disaster” created by Rubiales means he must depart.
“I didn’t want to ask for it. Rubiales has done everything very badly, it has been very critisisable and a disaster, but in two and a half years I have had a very bad time in Catalonia. I have been vilified, I have been disrespected, they threatened me. And Rubiales was one of the few people who defended me,” Soteras said.
“I applauded a little, like most of us who were there. [But] there had been an event at noon that had not been pleasant, and [later] I understood that I had to fold.”
Not exactly a resounding denouncement of Rubiales’ actions, but that’s one of the voices now saying the Rfef president must leave.
Karl Matchett29 August 2023 13:40
Luis Rubiales – latest updates
Prosecutors from Spain’s top criminal court announced yesterday they believe the facts in the case against Luis Rubiales may constitute an offence of sexual harassment.
The prosecutors office said: “It was agreed to approach Jenni Hermoso so as to inform her of her rights as a possible victim of the offence of sexual harassment… and to offer her the opportunity should she wish within the next 15 days to file a complaint with the Prosecutors Office of the Spanish High Court.”
It said it opened pretrial enquiries because of “public statements made by Jenni Hermoso that the sexual act she experienced and was carried out by Mr Rubiales was non-consensual”.
Hermoso released a statement on Friday to explain her side of the incident and now has a further two weeks to formalise the complaint with the prosecutors office.
Karl Matchett29 August 2023 13:20
Luis Rubiales – latest updates
The case of Rubiales – and Jorge Vilda, let’s not forget – has stirred memories and anger of Nacho Quereda’s behaviour, too – the former long-term coach of the Spanish women’s team.
Karl Matchett29 August 2023 13:00
Luis Rubiales – latest updates
Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales’ behaviour at the World Cup final on Sunday (20 August) “ruined” Spain’s victory celebrations, England international Jess Carter has said.
Speaking to ITV, the Lioness described Rubiales’ decision to kiss Jenny Hermoso as “unacceptable” and questioned if a similar incident would occur in the men’s game.
Carter said: “For me, Spain have just achieved an incredible thing and it’s almost been tarnished a little bit by one person’s actions.
“That moment ruined what should have been only a massive celebration for Spain and for Jenny Hermoso.”
Jess Carter: Spanish FA president kissing midfielder ‘ruined’ celebration
Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales’ behaviour at the World Cup final on Sunday (20 August) “ruined” Spain’s victory celebrations, England international Jess Carter has said. Speaking to ITV, the Lioness described Rubiales’ decision to kiss Jenny Hermoso as “unacceptable” and questioned if a similar incident would occur in the men’s game. Carter said: “For me, Spain have just achieved an incredible thing and it’s almost been tarnished a little bit by one person’s actions. “That moment ruined what should have been only a massive celebration for Spain and for Jenny Hermoso.”
Karl Matchett29 August 2023 12:40
Luis Rubiales – latest updates
Spanish prosecutors at the top criminal court in the country have opened a preliminary investigation into Luis Rubiales’ actions to determine whether his kiss on Jenni Hermoso after the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney constitutes a crime of sexual assault.
The investigation is looking into whether Rubiales, the president of the country’s football federation, could be charged with committing an act of sexual aggression on Hermoso.
The prosecutors office had received six complaints over Rubiales’ conduct but had waited for the player to make an official complaint.
That came in the form of a statement Hermoso released Friday saying that she felt ‘vulnerable’ and at no point ‘consented to the kiss’ with Rubiales.
Opposition has steadily grown in response to Rubiales’ conduct and his strident defence of it. The Rfef has found itself under increasing pressure to take action with the federation currently in an emergency meeting to discuss the issue.
Karl Matchett29 August 2023 12:20