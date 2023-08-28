Spanish FA head insists he ‘won’t resign’ over World Cup final kiss
Luis Rubiales’ mother has locked herself in a church and is going on a hunger strike in order to end the ‘inhumane witch-hunt’ on her son before the Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) holds an ‘extraordinary and urgent’ meeting today.
Rubiales was suspended by Fifa for kissing Women’s World Cup winner, Jenni Hermoso, on the lips in an act the footballer says she did not consent to. That incident sparked controversy after Spain won the World Cup last week with the 46-year-old repeatedly refused to take responsibility for his actions blaming a “false feminism” witchhunt for the criticism levelled at him and vowed he would fight to clear his name in court if necessary.
Fifa have banned Rubiales from all football-related activity for 90 days over his conduct and have launched an investigation into his behaviour. The Spanish FA president is also not allowed to contact Spanish midfielder Hermoso or those close to her after she released a statement condemning the Rfef’s pressuing actions since the incident occured.
Following his refusal to resign, the Spanish women’s national team signed a letter stating their intent not to play for the country until Rubiales is removed from his role and the coaching staff – excepting manager Jorge Vilda – have all walked out.
Follow all the latest updates as the Spanish Football Federation deal with the latest fallout from Luis Rubiales’ actions:
Luis Rubiales’ mother goes on hunger strike after locking herself inside a church
The latest development in this story concerns Luis Rubiales’ mother who has reportedly locked herself in a church and is going on a hunger strike in order to stop the ‘inhumane’ treatment of her son according to the Daily Mail.
Angeles Bejar has demanded an end to the ‘inhumane witch-hunt’ on Rubiales after he kissed Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips following their Women’s World Cup triumph.
Bejar has locked herself in the Divina Pastora church and started an ‘indefinite, day and night’ hunger strike until ‘justice is served.’
As reported by Marca, Luis Rubiales’ cousin Vanesa Ruiz Bejar, spoke on behalf of the family, saying: “My name is Vanesa Ruiz Bejar and I’m Luis Rubiales’ cousin. There’s a campaign of harassment occurring that is very unfair. Luis’ mum who is a very religious person has sought refuge in God and started a hunger strike.
“She doesn’t want to come out of the church. We are all suffering a lot because of what’s happened to Luis which doesn’t seem at all fair to us.
“He’s been condemned already without being tried. It’s not normal. We won’t to be left alone. The facts speak for them, there are videos, there are audio recordings.”
About Angeles Bejar she added: “She’s an elderly lady whose health is very delicate and she’s suffering a lot. She’s crying all time and is not able to sleep and is not eating.
“The person that spends five minutes with Luis knows he’s a really good person with a big heart. He’s a very noble person.”
Bejar also spoke directly to Jenni Hermoso saying: “Jenni, say the truth. Why has she changed her version three times? We have suffered a lot, we have had to leave our homes because of the harassment we’re suffering.
“We won’t to be left alone and see justice done and we want this woman to tell the truth. Jenni, ‘tell the truth!”
Mike Jones28 August 2023 12:19
Fifa suspends Luis Rubiales and coaching staff walk out over Women’s World Cup kiss row
Fifa has suspended Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales over his conduct and the women’s national team’s coaching staff have walked out as he still refused to resign over the deepening World Cup kiss row.
Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activity for 90 days and is not allowed to contact Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso or those close to her.
He is currently the subject of a Fifa investigation into his behaviour after the match, when he kissed forward Hermoso on the lips and was also filmed grabbing his crotch in an aggressive celebration at the full-time whistle. He has come under increasing pressure from across sport and politics but on Friday refused to resign in a chaotic press conference.
Mike Jones28 August 2023 13:59
Spain coaching team quits over Luis Rubiales row – but manager backs under-fire president
The coaching staff of Spain’s women’s team have resigned amid the ongoing row with Luis Rubiales – with the exception of manager Jorge Vilda.
The latest development in the saga has seen Spain’s coaching team quit, except for controversial manager Vilda. Assistant managers Montse Tome, Javier Lerga and Eugenio Gonzalo Martin have resigned, as have physio Blanca Romero Moraleda and goalkeeping coach Carlos Sanchez.
Mike Jones28 August 2023 13:51
It’s tragic this World Cup will only be remembered for one thing
“Spontaneous, mutual and consensual”. That’s how Spanish football federation boss Luis Rubiales has described that kiss he planted on Jenni Hermoso’s mouth last weekend.
“Even after a statement from Hermoso and her union Futpro calling for measures against Rubiales, he flat-out refused to acknowledge his error.
“During a chaotic press conference this morning, Rubiales also found himself having to apologise to the entire Spanish royal family, who were sitting near him in the presidential box as he felt a similarly spontaneous – and equally inexplicable – urge to grab his own crotch in celebration of his country winning the Fifa Women’s World Cup.
“In the face of mounting pressure to step down from his role, Rubiales shouted at reporters, “I am not going to resign” a total of four times. He went on to describe a “witch hunt” of “false feminism”, taking a very defensive, unapologetic position on the incident.”
Gemma Abbott gives her take on the man and the incident which has overshadowed Spain’s historic victory in the Women’s World Cup final:
Mike Jones28 August 2023 13:43
Spanish FA threatens legal action over Jenni Hermoso ‘lies’ as World Cup kiss row deepens
Spain’s football federation has vowed to take legal action over “lies” as the row over its president kissing player Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final deepened.
On Friday the president, Luis Rubiales, refused to quit after a storm of criticism, hitting out at “false feminism” and shouting “I am not resigning” in a chaotic press conference.
In response, the Spanish women’s team released a joint statement saying the 23 World Cup-winning players – and 34 more – would not play again until leadership of the federation was changed. In the statement, Hermoso, who is Spain’s leading goalscorer, said:
“I want to clarify that, as was seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me. I do not tolerate my word being questioned and much less the invention of words I have not said.”
Mike Jones28 August 2023 13:36
‘We don’t deserve to be part of a manipulative culture’: Jenni Hermoso slams Spanish football federation
Hermoso has been drawn into the limelight after Rubiales grabbed her and planted a kiss on her lips at the medal ceremony of the Women’s World Cup; an action Hermoso says was done without her consent.
Mike Jones28 August 2023 13:29
Spain’s World Cup winners refuse to play until Luis Rubiales is removed
The Spanish women’s team have released a joint statement on Friday saying they will not play until the federation leadership is changed, mere hours after president of the Spanish FA, Luis Rubiales, comfirmed his intention to remain at the head of Spain’s football federation.
Rubiales has faced increasingly fierce criticism after he grabbed fooballber Jenni Hermoso by the head and kissed on her lips during the Women’s World Cup final trophy presentation on Sunday. Video later emerged of Rubiales grabbing his crotch in celebration in close proximity to the Queen of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter.
Speaking to media on Friday morning Rubiales doubled down on his position saying that he would fight to clear his name in court if necessary and refused to resign.
Mike Jones28 August 2023 13:21
Government will push to suspend Luis Rubiales in ‘Me Too of Spanish football’
The Spanish government will push for the suspension of under-fire national football federation president Luis Rubiales after he refused to resign.
Victor Francos, head of the state-run National Sports Council, said the government wants this to be “the ‘Me Too’ of Spanish football” in reference to the movement seeking to highlight and prevent sexual violence towards women.
Rubiales has been widely criticised for kissing midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the medal and trophy presentation following Spain’s World Cup victory, something she later said on social media she “didn’t like”.
Mike Jones28 August 2023 13:14
Spanish government starts legal proceedings to sack Luis Rubiales
Spain’s government has started the legal proceedings seeking to suspend soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales for kissing World Cup star Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s World Cup victory, an official said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Rubiales defended the kiss as a “peck” and reiterated his position that it was “consensual” before repeating loudly, “I am not going to resign,” while some in the audience applauded, including both Spain national team managers.
Mike Jones28 August 2023 13:07
President of Spain’s women’s football committee resigns over Luis Rubiales controversy
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) was handed a resignation on Friday but not the one they were expecting. It was widely expected that Luis Rubiales, the Spanish FA president, would announce his resignation in a press conference earlier this morning after questions into his conduct reached a fever pitch.
Speaking after the press conference the President of Spain’s Women’s football committee, Rafael del Amo, announced that he had handed in his own resignation due to Rubiales remaining in his post.
Mike Jones28 August 2023 13:00