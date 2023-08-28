Spanish FA head insists he ‘won’t resign’ over World Cup final kiss

Luis Rubiales’ mother has locked herself in a church and is going on a hunger strike in order to end the ‘inhumane witch-hunt’ on her son before the Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) holds an ‘extraordinary and urgent’ meeting today.

Rubiales was suspended by Fifa for kissing Women’s World Cup winner, Jenni Hermoso, on the lips in an act the footballer says she did not consent to. That incident sparked controversy after Spain won the World Cup last week with the 46-year-old repeatedly refused to take responsibility for his actions blaming a “false feminism” witchhunt for the criticism levelled at him and vowed he would fight to clear his name in court if necessary.

Fifa have banned Rubiales from all football-related activity for 90 days over his conduct and have launched an investigation into his behaviour. The Spanish FA president is also not allowed to contact Spanish midfielder Hermoso or those close to her after she released a statement condemning the Rfef’s pressuing actions since the incident occured.

Following his refusal to resign, the Spanish women’s national team signed a letter stating their intent not to play for the country until Rubiales is removed from his role and the coaching staff – excepting manager Jorge Vilda – have all walked out.

Follow all the latest updates as the Spanish Football Federation deal with the latest fallout from Luis Rubiales’ actions: