Luka Modric has verbally agreed to sign for AC Milan, the Serie A club’s sporting director, Igli Tare has said.

“I spoke to him in person and saw a guy who is really eager to be competitive. His arrival is crucial for a group that needs players like him, leadership,” Tare told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The first question Luka asked me was: ‘Will we be a team built to win the championship? He has won six Champions Leagues and wants to be a star player from the start.

“He is important for what he will convey in terms of mentality, leadership and professionalism. The fact that he is an AC Milan fan makes this story even more exciting, and it would be great for him to have a stellar season as at the end of the season is the World Cup,” he added.

Modric came on in Real Madrid’s Club World Cup win against Pachuca on Sunday. Alex Livesey – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Personal terms have been agreed between Modric and Milan, sources have told ESPN. The two parties shook hands in early June, just before the Club World Cup began, and Modric will sign as soon once the tournament in the United States is over.

Modric will sign a one-year contract, sources have told ESPN, with an option to extend for another year, at a net salary of around €3.5 million ($4m) per season, with bonuses.

Modric, who will turn 40 in September, is fully fit and wants to reach the World Cup in the U.S next summer with regular playing time behind him as he leaves Real Madrid after a glittering 13 years where he won 28 major trophies.

Milan have also agreed personal terms with Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, sources have told ESPN, although an agreement over a transfer fee is yet to be made.