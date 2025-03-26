Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in Tuesday to a seventh term, and he mocked those who derided him as “Europe’s last dictator” by saying his country has more democracy “than those who cast themselves as its models”.

“Half of the world is dreaming about our ‘dictatorship’, the dictatorship of real business and interests of our people,” Lukashenko, 70, said in his inauguration speech at the Independence Palace in the capital of Minsk.

Hundreds of opposition supporters living abroad held anti-Lukashenko rallies Tuesday to mark the anniversary of Belarus’ short-lived independence in 1918 following the collapse of the Russian Empire.

Lukashenko marked three decades in power last year, and his political opponents have denounced the tightly orchestrated January 26 election as a farce. The Belarus Central Election Commission declared he won with nearly 87 per cent of the vote after a campaign in which four token challengers on the ballot all praised his rule.

Opposition members have been imprisoned or exiled abroad by Lukashenko’s unrelenting crackdown on dissent and free speech.

Months of massive protests that were unprecedented in the history of the country of 9 million people followed the 2020 election and brought on the harsh crackdown. Over 65,000 people were arrested, thousands were beaten by police and independent media outlets and non-governmental organisations were closed and outlawed, bringing condemnation and sanctions from the West.