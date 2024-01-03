Luke Littler says he is yet to face ‘anything difficult’ as 16-year-old reaches World Darts Championship final
Teenage superstar Luke Littler is one win away from history as the 16-year-old takes on Luke Humphries in the World Darts Championship final.
Littler’s remarkable run at Alexandra Palace continued with a dominant 6-2 semi-final win against Rob Cross, setting up a tilt at triumph as the debutant continues to thrive on darts’ biggest stage. Cheshire’s Littler, who will not turn 17 until later this month, produced an outstanding performance to captivate a crowd firmly behind a remarkable underdog story, outscoring 2018 champion Cross.
The teenager has surpassed Kirk Shepherd, who was 21 years and 88 days old when he reached this stage in 2008, as the youngest finalist in tournament history, with five-time champion Raymond van Barneveld among his victims en route to Wednesday night’s final.
He will face a major challenge in the decider with Humphries in outstanding form. The pre-tournament favourite swept aside Scott Williams in his semi-final, taking the match without losing a set and climbing to No 1 in the world. The three-time major winner will now bid to spoil Littler’s party and claim the World Championship crown for the first time.
Omelettes, tracksuits and Xbox: A day in the life of 16-year-old darts sensation Luke Little
Teenage star Luke Littler will stick with his diet of cheese and ham omelettes and pizza as he tries to complete his history-making World Championship dream.
The 16-year-old debutant continued his amazing Alexandra Palace journey by becoming the youngest-ever finalist when he destroyed 2018 champion Rob Cross in the semi-final. He is now on the cusp of producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time, with new world No 1 Luke Humphries now standing in his way.
Littler has made history with some unconventional preparations, with his love of kebabs also a theme of his run to the final, but it is working for him.
Here is a look at how the players match up:
Humphries’ formidable display against Williams in the semi-final saw him climb to the top of the world rankings, leapfrogging Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith. It is reward for his stunning form over the last couple of months, where he won his first major titles. His rise has been rapid, but Littler’s has been meteoric.
The teen headed into the tournament ranked 164 in the world but is already up to 31st. If he can get over the line in the final, he will climb into the top 10.
Both players are in supreme form and are on long unbeaten streaks. Humphries is the form player in the world and extended his winning run to 18 when he beat Williams to reach the final. It was October 29 when ‘Cool Hand’ last lost, going down to James Wade in the European Championship. He won the Players Championship a week later, which was his third major title in six weeks.
Littler is also used to winning and is unbeaten in 21 matches going back to August in PDC events, which included him winning the World Youth Championship.
The teenager created history in his first-round win over Christian Kist by recording the highest average of a debutant at the World Championship and that set the tone for a high-scoring performance.
Littler’s three-dart tournament average is 101.82, he has thrown 50 180s and crucially is operating at a 45 per cent success rate on checkouts.
Humphries’ average is slightly down at 99.33, but he has also thrown a half-century of maximums and has taken out 41 per cent of his double attempts.
The pair have had differing journeys to the final. Despite his tender years, Littler has had the most serene path, dropping just six sets.
He proved he is already at a level to compete with the very best as he took out UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, walloped five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld and then beat 2018 title winner Rob Cross in stunning fashion.
Humphries’ route has been a little rockier as he was taken to a final-set decider against Ricardo Pietreczko in the third round and then needed a sudden-death leg to beat Joe Cullen in the fourth.
He looks to be coming into form just at the right time, though, as he whitewashed Scott Williams 6-0 in the semi-final, producing the 10th best three-dart average ever at the Alexandra Palace, with six 100+ checkouts.
Luke Littler throws darts while still in nappies as star shares old family video
Teenage sensation Luke Littler is seen throwing darts while still in nappies as the player shared an old family video.
The 16-year-old, who has captured the hearts of fans around the world with his performances so far at Alexandra Palace, is seen in the family video throwing darts at the board.
The footage of Littler when he was just 18 months old is believed to have been taken by his mother in 2008, and was shared by the player on his Instagram page.
What is the prize money?
As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting a cool £500,000.
The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.
Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.
‘A generational talent’
Luke Littler has been lighting up the junior darts competitions for quite a while but it’s been his run at the World Darts Championship this year that has really boosted his profile and plastered his name across the sports pages of the UK newspapers.
The CEO of the PDC Matt Porter spoke to Sky Sports about Littler’s rise to fame and how he believes the 16-year-old is ‘a generational talent’.
How to watch the final on TV
The World Darts Championship final is on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning at 7.30pm on 3 January. Sky Sports customers can stream the action online via the SkyGo app and website.
What time is the World Darts Championship final today?
The final session kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday at Alexandra Palace with Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries.
The final is a best-of-13-set marathon and we can expect the two Lukes to take the stage around 8.15pm, but which one will become world champion?
