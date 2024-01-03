Luke Littler says he is yet to face ‘anything difficult’ as 16-year-old reaches World Darts Championship final

Teenage superstar Luke Littler is one win away from history as the 16-year-old takes on Luke Humphries in the World Darts Championship final.

Littler’s remarkable run at Alexandra Palace continued with a dominant 6-2 semi-final win against Rob Cross, setting up a tilt at triumph as the debutant continues to thrive on darts’ biggest stage. Cheshire’s Littler, who will not turn 17 until later this month, produced an outstanding performance to captivate a crowd firmly behind a remarkable underdog story, outscoring 2018 champion Cross.

The teenager has surpassed Kirk Shepherd, who was 21 years and 88 days old when he reached this stage in 2008, as the youngest finalist in tournament history, with five-time champion Raymond van Barneveld among his victims en route to Wednesday night’s final.

He will face a major challenge in the decider with Humphries in outstanding form. The pre-tournament favourite swept aside Scott Williams in his semi-final, taking the match without losing a set and climbing to No 1 in the world. The three-time major winner will now bid to spoil Littler’s party and claim the World Championship crown for the first time.

