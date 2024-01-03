Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

“Could nerves be more of an issue for Humphries since he’s wanted this for longer and been to the quarters several times, whereas Littler is the age he is and acts like he’s playing with house money?” wonders Gregory Phillips. Funnily enough my nephew texted me the same thing today. My thought was that it would an advantage for Littler in the early sets, not so much if it goes deep. But Humphries has started much better.

Littler 0-0 Humphries (legs 1-1) The pace is beautiful, with both naturally fast players. Humphries hits the first 180 of the match to leave 47 after nine darts. He misses two at double but has time to return, with Littler well back, and hits D8 for a 14-dart hold. Updated at 15.16 EST

Littler 0-0 Humphries (legs 1-0) A slow start from both players, who are still in the 200s after nine darts. Littler leaves tops after 15 with Humphries on Shanghai. He sets up a shot at double but drags it low, and Littler returns to clean up with his first dart. “Littler with a settler,” says Wayne Mardell on commentary.

It’s Luke Littler to throw first… game on!

The walk-ons Littler looks slightly nervous as he greets his friends and family. Mind you, I thought that last night and he proceeded to wipe the floor with Rob Cross. There are a few jeers when Humphries’ name is announced, though hopefully it’s just bantermime nonsense. He embraces his friends and a family, a group that includes the world No19 Ryan Searle, and puffs out his cheeks before going up on stage. It’s easy to forget, given the astounding Littler story, that this is also the biggest night of Humphries’ life. The two players greet each other like old friends, which I suppose they are. Updated at 15.13 EST

And now… It’s time for a World Darts Championship final like no other: Luke Littler, 16, v Luke Humphries, No1 in the world.

“Littler reminds me of Ronnie O’Sullivan,” writes Jeff Sax. “Hope he can keep it going for as long as him.” A 48-year-old darts player? I don’t think so.

Nice people, nice party. It’s perfect. If you’ve never been to Ally Pally for the darts, this should give you a flavour. And if you fancy pouring half a plastic pint glass down your chest, even better.

“Can he do this?” writes Gary Naylor. “Yeah, but can he do this?”

Littler wins the bull and will throw first He’s such a strong front-runner so that could be important. Besides, the days of putting your opponent into bat are long gone. I think Phil Taylor was the last to do so against Rob Cross in 2018. Updated at 14.59 EST

This is utterly disgusting The only players to have reached a WC final with a higher tournament average (through the SF) than Luke Littler’s 101.82: Phil Taylor

Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson — Christopher Kempf (@ochepedia) January 3, 2024

“I don’t know if I even qualify as a recent darts fan,” says Joe Pearson. “Darts was completely off my radar until Wayne Mardle’s call of Michael Smith’s nine-darter went viral internationally. ‘I can’t spake!’ And now the compelling story of Luke Littler is crossing over into football MBMs, especially given yesterday’s turgid nil-nil draw in London. So I’m in for the ride, but don’t know if I’ll keep up after this particular story is over. I mean pro-bowling was really popular when I was growing up, and I never became a follower. But who knows?” I was going to say ‘it’s Mardell, not Mardle’ but that would be a cheap shot. I wouldn’t worry about being a casual fan – we all have a sport like that, right?

Pelé, Comăneci, Tyson… Littler

Luke Littler t-shirts for sale outside Ally Pally. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Introducing… Luke Humphries (He’s not remotely boring by the way.)

Humphries’ route to the final Round 1 Bye

Round 2 Lee Evans 3-0

Round 3 Ricardo Pietreczko 4-3 (from 3-1 down)

Last 16 Joe Cullen 4-3 (Cullen missed two match darts)

Quarter-final Dave Chisnall 5-1

Semi-final Scott Williams 6-0 Updated at 14.52 EST

Littler’s route to the final Round 1 Christian Kist 3-0

Round 2 Andrew Gilding 3-1 (still the closest he’s come to losing)

Round 3 Matt Campbell 4-1

Last 16 Raymond van Barneveld 4-1

Quarter-final Brendan Dolan 5-1

Semi-final Rob Cross 6-2

Introducing… Luke Littler Luke Littler shows off darts skills as a toddler in home footage – video

This is not a deepfake

Who’s going to tell him that technically Littler should be on the left because he was in the top half of the draw?

“Boy howdy is this exciting or what?” writes J. R. in Illinois. “I just hope the Lukes can carry over their form from yesterday. And this is the last time we’ll see Russ Bray on the big stage. Let’s hope he can go out on a high. I’m a little worried about him keeping up with the pace of the game. He’s been struggling a bit lately.” He has, and I’m sure that’s one of the reasons he’s decided to hang up his lungs. He also has very important work to do on the Asian Tour. Man Lok Leung’s win over Gian van Veen was one of my favourite matches of this year’s competition.

Last night’s action ‘Unbelievable’: 16-year-old Luke Littler on reaching world darts final – video

All together now: wuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuunayyyytee One last dance for Russ Bray tonight as he referees his final ever World Championship final 🎤 The Voice has entertained darts fans for nearly 30 Years! pic.twitter.com/QVtJH6lCEH — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2024 Apparently Russ Bray was once an extra EastEnders, supping a pint in the Queen Vic behind a displeased Phil Mitchell. If anyone can find a video of this magical event, please send it in.

“I don’t think I’ve been this excited about a darts match since Taylor-Priestley in ’96,” writes Gregory Phillips. “Maybe Barney and Phil in ’07. If this delivers like those matches did, we are in for a treat.”

The last man to win the worlds on debut was Rob Cross in 2018. But the most famous, at least until 10pm tonight, is probably Keith Deller in 1983. You can read all about his fairytale here.

The combined age of the two players is 44, which makes it easily the youngest final in PDC history. Not sure what the moral of this story is, except that Luke Littler is a multigenerational talent, but it adds another element to tonight’s game.

Well?