“Could nerves be more of an issue for Humphries since he’s wanted this for longer and been to the quarters several times, whereas Littler is the age he is and acts like he’s playing with house money?” wonders Gregory Phillips.
Funnily enough my nephew texted me the same thing today. My thought was that it would an advantage for Littler in the early sets, not so much if it goes deep. But Humphries has started much better.
Humphries breaks!
Littler 0-0 Humphries (legs 1-2) Humphries again misses tops for a 120 – this time for a break of throw. Littler is on Shanghai as well. He hits single 20, which is a blocker, so he goes for bull-bull. Of course he does.
He can’t take it out, though, and Humphries pins D5 for a 14-darter. He’s throwing for the set.
Littler 0-0 Humphries (legs 1-1) The pace is beautiful, with both naturally fast players. Humphries hits the first 180 of the match to leave 47 after nine darts. He misses two at double but has time to return, with Littler well back, and hits D8 for a 14-dart hold.
Littler 0-0 Humphries (legs 1-0) A slow start from both players, who are still in the 200s after nine darts. Littler leaves tops after 15 with Humphries on Shanghai.
He sets up a shot at double but drags it low, and Littler returns to clean up with his first dart. “Littler with a settler,” says Wayne Mardell on commentary.
It’s Luke Littler to throw first… game on!
The walk-ons
Littler looks slightly nervous as he greets his friends and family. Mind you, I thought that last night and he proceeded to wipe the floor with Rob Cross.
There are a few jeers when Humphries’ name is announced, though hopefully it’s just bantermime nonsense. He embraces his friends and a family, a group that includes the world No19 Ryan Searle, and puffs out his cheeks before going up on stage. It’s easy to forget, given the astounding Littler story, that this is also the biggest night of Humphries’ life.
The two players greet each other like old friends, which I suppose they are.
And now… It’s time for a World Darts Championship final like no other: Luke Littler, 16, v Luke Humphries, No1 in the world.
“Littler reminds me of Ronnie O’Sullivan,” writes Jeff Sax. “Hope he can keep it going for as long as him.”
A 48-year-old darts player? I don’t think so.
Nice people, nice party. It’s perfect.
If you’ve never been to Ally Pally for the darts, this should give you a flavour. And if you fancy pouring half a plastic pint glass down your chest, even better.
“Can he do this?” writes Gary Naylor. “Yeah, but can he do this?”
Littler wins the bull and will throw first
He’s such a strong front-runner so that could be important. Besides, the days of putting your opponent into bat are long gone. I think Phil Taylor was the last to do so against Rob Cross in 2018.
This is utterly disgusting
“I don’t know if I even qualify as a recent darts fan,” says Joe Pearson. “Darts was completely off my radar until Wayne Mardle’s call of Michael Smith’s nine-darter went viral internationally. ‘I can’t spake!’ And now the compelling story of Luke Littler is crossing over into football MBMs, especially given yesterday’s turgid nil-nil draw in London. So I’m in for the ride, but don’t know if I’ll keep up after this particular story is over. I mean pro-bowling was really popular when I was growing up, and I never became a follower. But who knows?”
I was going to say ‘it’s Mardell, not Mardle’ but that would be a cheap shot. I wouldn’t worry about being a casual fan – we all have a sport like that, right?
Pelé, Comăneci, Tyson… Littler
Introducing… Luke Humphries
(He’s not remotely boring by the way.)
Humphries’ route to the final
Round 1 Bye
Round 2 Lee Evans 3-0
Round 3 Ricardo Pietreczko 4-3 (from 3-1 down)
Last 16 Joe Cullen 4-3 (Cullen missed two match darts)
Quarter-final Dave Chisnall 5-1
Semi-final Scott Williams 6-0
Littler’s route to the final
Round 1 Christian Kist 3-0
Round 2 Andrew Gilding 3-1 (still the closest he’s come to losing)
Round 3 Matt Campbell 4-1
Last 16 Raymond van Barneveld 4-1
Quarter-final Brendan Dolan 5-1
Semi-final Rob Cross 6-2
Introducing… Luke Littler
This is not a deepfake
Who’s going to tell him that technically Littler should be on the left because he was in the top half of the draw?
“Boy howdy is this exciting or what?” writes J. R. in Illinois. “I just hope the Lukes can carry over their form from yesterday. And this is the last time we’ll see Russ Bray on the big stage. Let’s hope he can go out on a high. I’m a little worried about him keeping up with the pace of the game. He’s been struggling a bit lately.”
He has, and I’m sure that’s one of the reasons he’s decided to hang up his lungs. He also has very important work to do on the Asian Tour. Man Lok Leung’s win over Gian van Veen was one of my favourite matches of this year’s competition.
Last night’s action
All together now: wuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuunayyyytee
Apparently Russ Bray was once an extra EastEnders, supping a pint in the Queen Vic behind a displeased Phil Mitchell. If anyone can find a video of this magical event, please send it in.
“I don’t think I’ve been this excited about a darts match since Taylor-Priestley in ’96,” writes Gregory Phillips. “Maybe Barney and Phil in ’07. If this delivers like those matches did, we are in for a treat.”
The last man to win the worlds on debut was Rob Cross in 2018. But the most famous, at least until 10pm tonight, is probably Keith Deller in 1983. You can read all about his fairytale here.
The combined age of the two players is 44, which makes it easily the youngest final in PDC history. Not sure what the moral of this story is, except that Luke Littler is a multigenerational talent, but it adds another element to tonight’s game.
Well?
Preamble
So, whose destiny is it anyway? Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are both meant to become world champion at Alexandra Palace tonight. Alas, societal convention dictates that – at least until this time next year – only one of them can join the pantheon.
Either result will be good for the soul. A win for Littler, [insert age], would conclude the greatest story in darts history, a mindblowing fairytale that seemed impossible until a few days ago. Victory for Humphries, who almost quit the sport six years ago because of an anxiety disorder, would complete a classic and inspirational character arc.
It’s pretty hard to split them. Humphries wins decisively on surname Scrabble points, but everything else is close. Humphries has been the best player in the world for the past few months; Littler has been the best for the last couple of weeks. During the World Championship that have both hit fifty 180s. Littler’s average is slightly higher, 101.82 to Humphries’ 99.33, and he has had a smoother route to the final. But Humphries, who dodged several arrows against Ricardo Pietreczko and Joe Cullen, has looked almost unbeatable in the last two rounds. Almost.
Last night, in the afterglow of Littler’s astonishing dismissal of Rob Cross, Humphries whitewashed Scott Williams with the highest average of the tournament so far: 108.74. In doing so he become the world No1 for the first time in his career.
Everything points to it being a classic. Everything except the past. The variables that make darts uniquely fascinating – rhythm, momentum, doubles – can also lead to an unwelcome anti-climax. The last truly great PDC final was probably Phil Taylor v Gary Anderson nine years ago. Since then there have been at least two finals that looked certain to be epics: Anderson v Michael van Gerwen in 2017 and Van Gerwen v Michael Smith a year ago. Both started brilliantly but were ultimately one-sided.
We need games like that for the true classics to count. What we can say is that if both play as they did last night, it’ll be a rare old barnburner.
The first dart in this best-of-13-sets match should be thrown just after 8.15pm. The force is strong in these two. May the best Luke win.
Come on, we can’t exactly say ‘may the best man win’. He’s 16!