Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Van Barneveld 2-1 Littler (sets 0-3) Barney is hanging on by the skin of his teeth. Littler just misses bull for a 170 – but then he misses two more at double on the next visit and Barney returns to take out 41 for an 18-dart skin-saver. Sheesh. Updated at 16.59 EST

Van Barneveld 1-1 Littler (sets 0-3) Littler takes out 90 in two darts to hold and Barney is now very close to the point of no return. If he doesn’t hold here, Littler will be throwing for the match in the next leg.

Van Barneveld 1-0 Littler (sets 0-3) Barney holds in 13 darts. He’s played really well, with no head-shaking or sulking, yet he’s being thrashed by a 16-year-old.

Van Barneveld 2-2 Littler (sets 0-2) Littler responds to those four missed darts at double by starting with a max on Barney’s throw. Barney wrests back control only to miss two darts at D16. Littler takes out 65 on tops in two darts and is now throwing for a 3-0 lead!

BARNEY BREAKS! Van Barneveld 2-1 Littler (sets 0-2) The first twist of the match. Littler gets down to 181 after six darts but then misses four at double. Barney cleans up 80 in two darts to get his first break of the match.

Van Barneveld 1-1 Littler (sets 0-2) Barney isn’t playing badly at all; he’s averaging over 100 and has taken out 50 per cent of his doubles. But he is having to do special things just to hold: he finishes 127 on the bull with Littler waiting for another break.

Van Barneveld 0-1 Littler (sets 0-2) This is disgusting. Littler begins the third set with a 12-darter on throw, culminating in two double tops to finish 100. Truly, we have never seen the like.

﻿“Hi Rob,” says Simon McMahon. “Gutted that Anderson lost, though fair play to Dolan, you don’t beat Price and then Gary in consecutive matches by being lucky. Hope this match is as good. And tell me I can’t be the only one who finds it impossible not to think of 1978 News of the World Championship winner Dirk Diggler every time the 16 year old darts sensation steps up to the oche?” Well, I hadn’t thought of it at all until you shoved it into my subconscious just now. Cheers!

Littler wins the second set 3-1! Luke Littler taking Barney to the cleaners! He has clinched the second set with a glorious 12-darter: 140, 133, 180 and a 48 checkout on tops. Barney actually has the higher match average now, yet Littler is leading 6-2 in legs. He has the timing of a 36-year-old. Updated at 16.43 EST

Van Barneveld 1-2 Littler (sets 0-1) A much needed hold for Barney, with Littler back on 210. But now Littler is throwing for the set.

Van Barneveld 0-2 Littler (sets 0-1) Barney nicks the darts on the Littler throw. Littler yanks them back with a 140, then misses D12 for a spectacular 144. No matter: with Barney unable to get down to a double, he comes back to finish on D3 and move within one leg of a two-set lead.

Littler breaks! Van Barneveld 0-1 Littler (sets 0-1) This is getting silly. Littler, on 170, starts with a single 5 but then hits back-to-back T20s to leave 45 and put serious pressure on Barney. He misses one dart at double; Littler hits single 5, deliberately this time, and pins tops first dart. He’s awesome.

Littler wins the first set 3-1! Littler breaks in 11 darts to take the first set in quick time. It was a brilliant leg: 140, 140, 139, then T14 and tops. Barney lifts his bototm lip and nods respectfully. It’s been a nerveless start from Littler, who averaged 104 in the set to Barney’s 97 and missed only one dart at double. Updated at 16.35 EST

Van Barneveld 1-2 Littler (sets 0-0) Both players have started nicely – the odd stray dart but plenty of trebles as well. Barney puts a bit of pressure on the throw by hitting 135 to leave 61, but Littler returns to pin D10 with his first dart.

Van Barneveld 1-1 Littler (sets 0-0) Barney hits his second 180 en route to an ultimately comfortable hold. He missed a couple of doubles but Littler wasn’t on a finish.

Van Barneveld 0-1 Littler (sets 0-0) A flying start, with both players hitting a maximum on their second visit. Littler takes out 50 in two darts for an assured 14-dart hold. Updated at 16.26 EST

Luke Littler looks relaxed as he walks on to a song I don’t understand. Greenlight by Pitbull, it says here. Barney also looks pretty serene as he strolls on to Eye of the Tiger. The two men players embrace warmly and then get down to business. Littler will throw first.

Now it’s time for the main event, a match between the players ranked 29 and 164 in the world. I say that not to sneer but to emphasise how brilliantly bonkers this is.

Dolan has reached only one quarter-final before: 2019, when he was well beaten by Nathan Aspinall. He is a superior player now – his average is usually around 95 and his timing has never been better.

Breadan Dolan beats Gary Anderson 4-3! Extraordinary drama at Ally Pally! Dolan has broken Anderson to win the final set 3-1, though that doesn’t tell the story of an impossibly tense final leg. With Anderson on 128, Dolan hit a 180 to leave 63. Anderson nailed two T18s before wiring D10, Dolan missed two match darts – but then Anderson missed three more on D5. That allowed Dolan to hit D3 and clinch one of the greatest wins of his career. When the draw was made, we were all salivating at the prospect of Gerwyn Price v Gary Anderson in the last 16. Not on Brendan’s watch. He has taken care of both of them and will now play Luke Littler or Raymond van Barneveld for a place in the semi-bloody-finals. Updated at 16.09 EST

Dolan 3-3 Anderson (legs 2-1) Dolan misses D12 for a 144 with Anderson waiting on 11 for a break – but then Anderson misses two at D4 himself! This is pulsating stuff. Anderson is now throwing to stay in the competition. Updated at 16.04 EST

Dolan 3-3 Anderson (legs 1-1) My word, Anderson has just popped the bull to take out a crucial 82. Dolan was waiting on 70 for a 2-0 lead.

Dolan wins the sixth set! That’s an outstanding response from Dolan, who averaged 109 in the set to break back. For the first time this year, a last-16 match is going to a deciding leg. Dolan 3-3 Anderson

Dolan 2-3 Anderson (legs 2-0) Brendan Dolan won’t go away. He broke Anderson in the first leg of set six and now has a helluva chance to take it to a decider.

Anderson takes the fifth set. He’s one away, having averaged 107 in that set. Updated at 15.54 EST

Anderson breaks! He’s 2-1 up in the fifth set and throwing for a 3-2 lead.

Anderson wins the fourth set 3-1! Dolan had a dart at the bull to break Anderson and go 2-1 up in the fourth set. Instead Anderson held and then clinched the set with a majestic 11-darter on Dolan’s throw. Anderson, suddenly rampant, is the strong favourite now. Dolan 2-2 Anderson

Anderson wins the third set! Gary Anderson is right back in it. He came from 2-0 down to take the third set against the throw, clinching it with a terrific 13-darter. In the previous leg Dolan missed one dart at D16 for the set. Ominously for him, Anderson has started peppering treble 20. Dolan 2-1 Anderson Updated at 15.29 EST

Dolan 2-0 Anderson (legs 1-0) Dolan isn’t just beating Anderson – he’s hammering him. A comfortable hold makes it seven legs out of eight so far. Anderson, averaging just 85, has no rhythm.

Dolan wins the second set! Well, well. Gary Anderson has a great chance to break back – he was on 121 with Dolan nowhere, and he threw five. Single one, single one, single three. Eventually Anderson missed tops for a 116 and Dolan took out 100 with two darts. If Anderson loses here, then one of Brendan Dolan, Luke Littler or Raymond van Barneveld will reach the semi-finals. They’re all fine players in different ways, but you’d have got very long odds on that three nights ago with Anderson and Gerwyn Price in that part of the draw.

Gary Anderson is in bother here. Brendan Dolan has just broken him to go 2-1 up in the second set and is now throwing for a two-set lead.

The rough guide to… Luke Littler

When Barney won his last world title, beating Phil Taylor in the greatest game of all time on New Year’s Day 2007, Luke Littler was 20 days away from being born.