Usually, Skywalker family reunions end up with someone losing a limb or one trying to convince another to betray their friends and family. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case when Mark Hamill finally met his on-screen mother, Natalie Portman.

The news comes from a photo Mark Hamill shared on X/Twitter with the two hugging backstage at the Golden Globes.

“Now I have finally met my ‘mother,’ thanks to the @goldenglobes.”

Portman and Hamill played significant characters in the Star Wars franchise. Portman played Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy, a character who would go on to become Luke’s (and Leia’s) mother. She was also a pivotal character during the Clone Wars. Luke, of course, was the protagonist for the original trilogy and would one day do battle with his dad/Padme’s partner-turned-Sith, Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader.

It’s also worth pointing out that Hamill is no stranger when it comes to sharing his love with his fellow castmates. In 2017, during Disney’s annual Star Wars Celebration event, Hamill shared a series of photos of him hanging out with John Williams, Harrison Ford, Hayden Christensen, and more.

