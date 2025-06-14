



Whether you like to walk, run, or play pickleball, you need a good way to keep the sun out of your face. Lululemon’s Removable Sweatband Cotton Twill Visor is available for just $29 right now. Originally $48, this visor combines comfort, function, and style with a wide brim to give your face plenty of protection from the sun.

This visor is available in two colors: an adorable bubblegum pink and a tan with fun embroidered white flowers. There are two sizes, but some are already selling out, so you’ll want to act fast.

Women’s Removable Sweatband Cotton Twill Visor, $29 (was $48) at Lululemon

The brim of this visor is sturdy, while the back is a soft elastic to keep you comfortable, whether you have your hair up or down. One of the standout features of this visor is the detachable sweatband that is both sweat-wicking and quick-drying. The sweatband is made of 82% nylon and 18% Lycra elastane and can be machine-washed, so you don’t have to worry about sweating on hot days. The visor itself is made of 98% cotton and 2% elastane and can be spot-cleaned if needed.

Lululemon shoppers have rated this visor a total of 4.8 stars and say it fits true to size. “I love this visor,” one reviewer wrote. “It is my first in many years. It is lightweight, cute, and protects my entire face from the sun.”

This adorable visor has a versatile look that can be paired with any outfit from a cute athletic dress to shorts and a tank top. Another shopper said they have the visor in multiple colors, calling it a “summer staple.”

At under $30, this visor is a great find that will keep you protected from the sun this summer while still looking fabulous. It is labeled as a final sale; however, Lululemon members can return in-store for credit, and membership is free to join.