While Lululemon is mostly known for its activewear, the brand also has a variety of accessories that are both stylish and practical. If you are looking for a fashionable and functional purse to carry around this summer without breaking the bank, look no further than the Leather Alternative Mini Bag.

Originally $148, this bag is now available for $74 in two different colors. “This is such a versatile little bag,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s appropriate for everything from running errands to a night out. It’s small, but still fits the essentials.”

Leather Alternative Mini Bag, $74 (was $148) at Lululemon

Made of polyester, polyurethane, and cactus fibre, the bag is designed to look like leather and has a 1.2-liter capacity. The interior features a zippered pocket to organize smaller items and is made of 100% recycled polyester. The back has a slip pocket for easy access to items like your driver’s license or grocery list.

This bag can be worn in a variety of ways, thanks to its detachable strap. The strap is adjustable up to 59 inches long, so it can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. Along with the purse and strap, this bag also comes with a clippable pouch for small items like your earbuds or keys. The pouch can be attached to the top handle or the detachable strap, depending on your preference.

“Perfect size, great structure, and the flap opens so easily to grab something quick,” another shopper wrote. “Fits my wallet, phone, keys, lip balm, and a pack of gum with ease. So chic and timeless, I adore using it.”

The bag comes in a chestnut brown color with gold hardware and a black color option with silver hardware. It is labeled as final sale; however, Lululemon members can return it in-store for credit, and a membership is free to join. With its versatility and $74 price tag, the Leather Alternative Mini Bag from Lululemon is a purchase you won’t regret.