Flip-flops are a summer necessity, but they don’t always have a lot of support. If you are looking for a pair that combines both fashion and comfort without breaking the bank, look no further than the Restfeel Flip-Flop from Lululemon.

Originally $68, these shoes are just $29 right now and can take you everywhere, from running errands at the grocery store to lounging at the pool. The flip-flops have a 4.2-star rating at Lululemon, and reviewers say they fit true to size. “It feels like walking on a yoga mat,” one reviewer wrote. “The bottom soles have better traction than any sandals I’ve ever purchased,” they added.

Restfeel Flip-Flop, $29 (was $68) at Lululemon

These flip-flops come in a vibrant red color, with Lululemon written on the strap, giving the shoes a pop of white. The straps and toe post are lined in a soft-touch fabric that provides extra comfort and prevents blisters, while the insole features a soft foam. The bottom of the shoe has heel-to-toe rubber that enhances traction while walking. They feature a 30-day trial, so you can put the shoes to the test and return them if you are unsatisfied. They are designed for casual wear and can easily be slipped on to run errands, walk your dog, or go to the beach. Pair them with leggings and a tank top or dress them up with a sundress or skirt.

“I am always looking for the perfect flip flop, and each time summer rolls around, I am disappointed, but not this year,” another shopper wrote. “I love how comfortable they are, and they still look on trend.”

Some sizes of the Restfeel Flip-Flop are selling out, so be sure to act fast and add them to your Lululemon cart for just $29.