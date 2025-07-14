



Lululemon’s Summer Scores event is here with over 300 styles perfect for your summer wardrobe and beyond. We searched through all of the styles and found popular $98 leggings that are now just $49. The Wunder Under SmoothCover High-Rise Tight was designed with soft fabric and a back drop-in pocket, perfect for yoga and training.

Lululemon shoppers rave about these tights, giving them a total of four stars and leaving over 500 perfect reviews. “Love these leggings,” one reviewer wrote. “The SmoothCover fabric is super soft and supportive, and the high-rise waistband stays put all day. Perfect for workouts or lounging — comfy, flattering, and totally worth it!”

Wunder Under SmoothCover High-Rise Tight, $49 (was $98) at Lululemon

These tights are $49 in “Raspberry Coulis,” which is a fun and vibrant hot pink with a matching colorful logo on the back. They are available in three different inseam lengths, so there’s a fit for you, whether you prefer capris, a full-length fit, or something in between. The SmoothCover fabric is quick-drying, sweat-wicking, and has a four-way stretch. It is supportive and feels buttery soft, similar to Lululemon’s famous Align leggings.

The tights are made with 74% nylon and 26% Lycra elastane, which gives them a hugged feel, so they stay up while you are moving. “I can honestly say these are the best leggings I’ve ever owned,” another shopper wrote. “They’re super comfortable and don’t roll down at all!” Reviewers also say the tights fit true to size, and they are machine washable.

The Wunder Under SmoothCover High-Rise Tight comes in sizes zero to 20, but some sizes are selling out fast, so be sure to add them to your Lululemon cart ASAP. These tights are labeled as final sale; however, Lululemon members can return them in-store for credit, and membership is free to join.