Since launching a decade ago, Lululemon’s men’s collection has expanded with styles that fit every part of a guy’s closet, from jackets and sweatshirts to underwear and accessories. Despite the diverse collection, its best pieces can still be expensive. That’s why it pays to keep an eye on the brand’s “We Made Too Much” section. Among the many discounts here, one of the best is on the popular Pace Breaker Lined Shorts—now up to 50% off.

Typically $78, these popular shorts have been marked down and start at just $39 in an array of colors, including burgundy, blue, and teal, as well as the eye-catching multi-color option called “Pixel Diffuse Multi.” The shorts come in three lengths—there’s a 5-inch inseam, a 7-inch, or a 9-inch, with color options varying by length. As is often the case with popular Lululemon pieces, sizing availability is a bit of a grab bag. The Pace Breaker workout shorts are limited in extra-small and extra-large, but many colors are available otherwise.

Lululemon Pace Breaker Lined Shorts in Night Sea, From $39 (was $78) at Lululemon

The Lululemon Pace Breaker Lined Short in Night Sea. Courtesy of Lululemon

Lululemon’s Pace Breaker shorts are designed for motion, and they feature a grid-mesh boxer-brief lining. The liner in the shorts is essentially integrated underwear and offers the advantage of a customized fit that reduces the risk of riding up. The main drawback is that the shorts have to be washed after each wear. Lululemon also makes an unlined version of the Pace Breaker shorts.

The lined Pace Breaker shorts feature a zippered side pocket in addition to two open hand pockets. Lululemon even added a pocket in the liner, which is a great option for runners who want to store their phone without it bouncing around. The shorts also feature four-way stretch for ease of movement and are made from recycled sweat-wicking polyester.

Lululemon Pace Breaker Lined Shorts in Raw Linen, From $39 (was $78) at Lululemon

The Lululemon Pace Breaker Shorts in Raw Linen. Courtesy of Lululemon.

Shoppers have specifically called out the useful features and fabric on these shorts, with one writing that they “really appreciate the phone pocket in the liner,” adding they’re “my favorite running shorts!” Multiple customers mentioned the fabric was lightweight, adding to its value for sweaty gym sessions. The shorts are suited for a variety of workouts, with several shoppers mentioning activities like running, weight sessions, and climbing.

One shopper who bought them for tennis had a life-changing experience after wearing them for the first time. “The best tennis shorts,” they said. “I bought one pair to try them out but need a closet full of them now. Wish they were cheaper but now I know what the gold standard is; so hard to go back to any other pair.”

The Pace Breaker shorts are a bestseller at Lululemon. You can grab a pair of these comfortable shorts for up to 50% off to wear when tackling New Year’s fitness goals, vacationing in a tropical city, or just to stock up for next spring and summer. But sizes are already limited, so you’ll want to act fast if you want to score steep savings on these versatile workout shorts.